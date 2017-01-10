Церемония вручения престижной премии "Золотой глобус" в 74-й раз прошла в Лос-Анджелесе. Триумфатором премии стал мюзикл "Ла-Ла Ленд", который установил рекорд по количеству полученных статуэток. Их у картины сразу семь, в том числе за актерские работы, режиссуру и сценарий.
Премия "Золотой глобус" за заслуги в области кинематографа и телевидения присуждается Голливудской ассоциацией иностранной прессы с 1944 года. Ее вручают по результатам голосования примерно 90 международных журналистов, живущих в Голливуде.
Предлагаем вам посмотреть самые яркие образы, платья церемонии вручения второй по значимости премии в области американского кино.
Комментарии
какие они нафиг девушки!!!! тощие и накрашены все на одно лицо, только цвет соломы разный...
А страшные то какие!