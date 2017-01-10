Вторник, 10 Январь, 12:44

Новый год – 2017 Законы - 2017Дело экс-зама губернатора Алтая Юрия Денисова
Новости

Самые красивые девушки и платья на церемонии вручения "Золотого глобуса"

, ИА "Амител"
Платья, актрисы и Голливуд

Церемония вручения престижной премии "Золотой глобус" в 74-й раз прошла в Лос-Анджелесе. Триумфатором премии стал мюзикл "Ла-Ла Ленд", который установил рекорд по количеству полученных статуэток. Их у картины сразу семь, в том числе за актерские работы, режиссуру и сценарий.

Премия "Золотой глобус" за заслуги в области кинематографа и телевидения присуждается Голливудской ассоциацией иностранной прессы с 1944 года. Ее вручают по результатам голосования примерно 90 международных журналистов, живущих в Голливуде.

Предлагаем вам посмотреть самые яркие образы, платья церемонии вручения второй по значимости премии в области американского кино.

 

Just red carpet perfection all around on @blakelively tonight in @versace_official #goldenglobes2017 xoRZ

A photo posted by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on

 

#goldenglobes2017 #redcarpet @tiffanystanley1

A photo posted by Garrett O. Thomas (@garrettothomas) on

 

#oliviaculpo #goldenglobes2017 #zuhairmurad #fashioninspiration #fashion #style #beautiful #beauty #instafashion

A photo posted by John Michael Antonio (@antonio.michelangelo) on

 

#imtaalumni #jessicabiel looks amazing at the #goldenglobes2017 !

A photo posted by LA-NY Inc (@lanytalent) on

 

Emily Ratajkowski looks golden in this yellow silk dress by Reem Acra at Golden Globes 2017.

A photo posted by shopUNIQUES.com (@shopuniques) on

 

SHINE 💎 like @kyliejenner at the Golden Globes in our exclusive diamanté crystal Chokers. Never a dull moment! Shop now, link in bio ⭐️️

A photo posted by Beau Chose Jewels, London (@beauchosechokers) on

 

#GoldenGlobes2017 || #Beauty #Fashion #Redcarpet #GoldenGlobes #Style

A photo posted by Monte OZ 🇩🇴🇿🇦🇬🇭 (@monteozafrica) on

 

#goldenglobes2017 Love this Dress Miaphilly

A photo posted by mia of philadelphia (@miaofphilly) on

 

#goldenglobes2017 #naomiharris our favourite outfit

A photo posted by Vivaldi Accessories (@vivaldi_accessories) on


 


Комментарии

10.01.2017 12:09
larisa2011

какие они нафиг девушки!!!! тощие и накрашены все на одно лицо, только цвет соломы разный...

0  0
10.01.2017 12:41
- гость -

А страшные то какие!

0  0
12:42
"Телевизор или книжка": читатели Amic.ru рассказали, как провели каникулы 0
12:37
Трехлетний ребенок умер в Красноярске после обрезания на дому 1
12:24
Барнаульцы не хотят работать из-за низких зарплат и несогласованности 0
12:13
ВАЗ и SsangYong столкнулись под Новосибирском, три человека погибли 3
12:06
Дело заведено на мастера "Алтайэнерго", по чьей вине ударило током ребенка 0
11:53
Движение восстановили на перекрытых дорогах Алтайского края 0
11:44
11:33
Кто может представить Россию на "Евровидении" в Киеве? 4
11:22
Зять Трампа отказался от зарплаты на должности старшего советника 0
11:14
Когда алтайским пенсионерам выплатят по 5 тысяч рублей вместо индексации? 3
11:04
СМИ США пишут, что их пилоты уступают путь россиянам в небе над Сирией 38
10:50
Состояние российских миллиардеров выросло на $29 млрд после победы Трампа 29
10:34
Полиция в Барнауле задержала женщин, подозреваемых в афере со съемом жилья 6
10:22
Самолеты из Барнаула в Красноярск и обратно начнут летать со 2 февраля 0
10:13
Правила взимания коммунальных платежей изменились в России 5
10:06
Александр Панайотов может представить Россию на "Евровидении-2017" 11
09:49
Старейший кинотеатр Барнаула "Родина" прекратит свою работу с 12 января 21
09:32
Женщина на Алтае получила тюремный срок за избиение сына 5
09:25
Кирби объяснил, почему в докладе нет доказательств кибератак со стороны РФ 23
09:18
Должников в России могут лишить единственного жилья 57
09:07
Правда ли, что курильщикам могут продлить рабочий день? 33
08:55
Жилой дом с гаражом загорелись минувшей ночью в Барнауле 3
08:40
Некоторые дороги остаются перекрытыми в Алтайском крае из-за непогоды 0
08:18
Главный редактор газеты "АиФ" Зятьков лишился должности 1
07:33
Когда фонтаны спят: зимняя жизнь самых летних объектов Барнаула. Фото 5
07:04
"Чужой", "Стражи Галактики" и "Мумия": главные кинопремьеры 2017 года 5
06:32
Здание-памятник выставили на продажу в историческом центре Барнаула. Фото 32
06:01
Когда начнут судить бывшего вице-губернатора Юрия Денисова? 2
05:08
Прямые авиарейсы свяжут Барнаул с Томском с 24 января 0
04:06
Снег и похолодание обещают жителям Алтайского края 10 января 0
01:09
iPad с безрамочным дизайном планируют выпустить в Apple 1
00:01
Первый канал перестал быть лидером телесмотрения в России 35
23:07
Следствие попросило продлить домашний арест Улюкаеву 0
22:04
Песков прокомментировал новую антитабачную концепцию Минздрава 0
21:13
Движение на трех региональных трассах ограничили в Алтайском крае 1
20:13
Названа причина обрушения крыши барнаульского ТЦ "Галактика" 21
19:48
Полуторагодовалый ребенок утонул во время купания в ванной в Новосибирске 0
19:26
В ДНР заявили, что ничего не знают о пропавших в Донбассе солдатах ВСУ 0
19:07
Коротко о главном: перестановки в мэрии, снег во дворах и чистый Алтай
Портал Amic.ru предлагает подборку главных новостей за 9 января
18:46
Дональд Трамп примет решение о мерах против России после инаугурации 0
18:34
Преподавателя ГУАПа нашли мертвым в аудитории в Петербурге 0
18:19
Прилетевших из Донбасса журналистов задержали в Нидерландах – СМИ 0
18:04
Российским пенсионерам выплатят по 5 тысяч рублей с 13 по 28 января 2
17:47
Двух мужчин зарезали в Камне-на-Оби на новогодних праздниках 0
17:32
Что Минфин решил изменить в пенсионной реформе? 0
17:27
Коллекцию часов стоимостью свыше 6 миллионов рублей украли в Москве 4
17:13
Барнаулец убил кувалдой своего знакомого и сбросил его тело в погреб – СК 0
17:06
Пожар произошел в многоквартирном доме в Барнауле 0
16:49
Куда сходить в Барнауле с 9 по 13 января и какие мероприятия посетить? 0
16:33
СМИ: 16 человек задержали во Франции по делу об ограблении Кардашьян 4

