В 1895 году во Франции завершились первые в мире автомобильные гонки по трассе Париж-Бордо-Париж. Тогда в соревнованиях приняли участие 46 человек. Больше половины из них были на автомобилях с бензиновыми двигателями, 15 ехали на паровых и только 2 — на электрических.
Сегодня гоночные болиды очень сильно отличаются от тех, что выходили на старт 122 года назад. К примеру, сейчас на болидах самой престижной автогоночной серии "Формулы-1" нет обычных моторов, везде стоят гибридные силовые установки, формы самой машины обтекаемые и по аэродинамическим характеристикам ближе к самолетам. Да, здесь нет крыльев в традиционном представлении, но есть спойлеры с множеством крыльев и открылков.
В общем, показываем, как изменились гоночные машины за это время, на примере команд королевских автогонок.
Sergio: “Finishing seventh is a great result for the team and a nice reward considering how difficult this weekend has been for us. We struggled in practice, but come qualifying and the race we were quite strong and we came home with some good points. It wasn’t the easiest of races for me. I made a good start, but I lost places to both Esteban and Lewis [Hamilton] at turn one. Thankfully I was able to pass them both at turn three and regain my starting position. I suffered from a lot of front graining in my first stint, but after the pit stop I was able to settle down into a rhythm, even though it wasn’t enough to attack Grosjean. We had very similar pace to him so we couldn’t get any closer. It has been a difficult weekend, but we recovered well and we can be happy with the outcome. Now our focus shifts to Silverstone. I really can’t wait to try these 2017 cars on the fastest track on the calendar.” @schecoperez #AustrianGP #forceindia #formula1 #forceindiaf1
Nico Hülkenberg, Austrian GP, Saturday: “I’m satisfied with eleventh place, it’s a good effort. I put in a sweet lap at the end of Q2 and it was equally good fun to look for the last few thousands of a second. Tomorrow will be a tough race but we will get a free choice of start tyres and that’s a good position. It was a good job from the team.”
🏎️ Less than 1 hour to go — it's race day in #Silverstone 🏎️ There's been a change in positions: The #SauberF1Team will start from P17 (@pascal_wehrlein 🇩🇪) and P18 (@ericsson_marcus 🇸🇪) due to penalties for #RIC & #ALO Who will watch the race? 🙋♂️🙋 #SauberF1Team #F1 #25YearsInF1 #Formula1 #BritishGP
Комментарии