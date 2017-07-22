Суббота, 22 Июль, 07:38

Старая версия сайта
Мобильная версия
Реклама на сайте
Выборы 2017

Опросы

Онищенко предлагает подумать о запрете спиннеров в России. Как вы относитесь к этой идее?

Спецпроекты

Проекты ИА "Амител"

Форум

18+


$ 58,93
€ 68,66
Brent
$ 51,5
20°
Обь
285см -9

Прямой эфир

Слушать радиостанции Барнаула
Главное Дело экс-зама губернатора Алтая Юрия Денисова Шукшинские дни-2017Дорожный ремонт – 2017
Новости

Между авто и истребителем: фотоподборка гоночных машин "Формулы - 1"

, ИА "Амител"
От пара до гибрида: показываем, как изменились гоночные машины по прошествии 122 лет с первых автомобильных соревнований

Фото: Smokvina.hr

В 1895 году во Франции завершились первые в мире автомобильные гонки по трассе Париж-Бордо-Париж. Тогда в соревнованиях приняли участие 46 человек. Больше половины из них были на автомобилях с бензиновыми двигателями, 15 ехали на паровых и только 2 — на электрических.

Сегодня гоночные болиды очень сильно отличаются от тех, что выходили на старт 122 года назад. К примеру, сейчас на болидах самой престижной автогоночной серии "Формулы-1" нет обычных моторов, везде стоят гибридные силовые установки, формы самой машины обтекаемые и по аэродинамическим характеристикам ближе к самолетам. Да, здесь нет крыльев в традиционном представлении, но есть спойлеры с множеством крыльев и открылков.

В общем, показываем, как изменились гоночные машины за это время, на примере команд королевских автогонок.

 

IT'S RACE DAY!! 🇬🇧 #Mercedes #AMG #F1 #MercedesAMGF1 #BritishGP #Silverstone #SilverArrows

A post shared by Mercedes-AMG F1 (@mercedesamgf1) on

 

 

The Red Baron. #ScuderiaFerrari #BritishGP #Seb5 #SF70H #F1 #Ferrari #PrancingHorse

A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari) on

 

 

 

Sergio: “Finishing seventh is a great result for the team and a nice reward considering how difficult this weekend has been for us. We struggled in practice, but come qualifying and the race we were quite strong and we came home with some good points. It wasn’t the easiest of races for me. I made a good start, but I lost places to both Esteban and Lewis [Hamilton] at turn one. Thankfully I was able to pass them both at turn three and regain my starting position. I suffered from a lot of front graining in my first stint, but after the pit stop I was able to settle down into a rhythm, even though it wasn’t enough to attack Grosjean. We had very similar pace to him so we couldn’t get any closer. It has been a difficult weekend, but we recovered well and we can be happy with the outcome. Now our focus shifts to Silverstone. I really can’t wait to try these 2017 cars on the fastest track on the calendar.” @schecoperez #AustrianGP #forceindia #formula1 #forceindiaf1

A post shared by Sahara Force India F1 (@forceindiaf1) on

 

 

 

Saturday's activities start with some pre-breakfast pit stop practice. @redbullring #AustrianGP #HaasF1

A post shared by Haas F1 Team (@haasf1team) on

 

 

 

It's #MonacoGP time!!! 😎🍸🛥️ #GOTOROROSSO 💪

A post shared by Scuderia Toro Rosso (@officialtororosso) on

 

 

All hands on deck for Stoff's pitstop. #BritishGP #McLarenHonda #F1

A post shared by McLaren Honda (@mclaren) on

 

 

 


Смотрите также
Смотрите также
Loading...
Партнёры

Комментарии

Войти     Зарегистрироваться
Имя

Введите код с картинки:


Архив новостей
< июль 2017  
пн вт ср чт пт сб вс
               1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31                  
07:31
"Мы наблюдаем своеобразный бунт" - Артем Поломошнов о шахматах на Алтае 0
07:22
От зарплаты до зарплаты: сколько получают на Алтае и в других регионах СФО? 1
07:03
Коттедж у реликтового леса продают в Барнауле за 22 миллиона рублей 0
06:46
Между авто и истребителем: фотоподборка гоночных машин "Формулы - 1" 0
06:32
Психиатры и наркологи института имени Сербского проверят спиннеры 0
06:23
Тропическая погода продолжит властвовать в Алтайском крае 22 июля 0
06:01
Количество преступлений в Алтайском крае снизилось на 19% 2
05:01
Российская рапиристка завоевала золото на ЧМ по фехтованию 0
04:04
Офицера Росгвардии заподозрили в переклеивании ценников в "Ленте" 2
03:01
Путин обещал подумать над проблемами малолетних бизнесменов 0
02:02
Путин заявил, что реальные доходы россиян выросли в разы 1
01:21
Уголовное дело могут возбудить в отношении противников "Матильды" 0
00:01
Путин перепутал прирост населения России с убылью 3
23:49
Учитель заявил, что не собирается вносить правки в "Матильду" 0
23:26
Половина россиян считает, что Госдума положительно влияет на жизнь страны 1
23:02
Облизавший девушку мужчина рассказал о своем нападении 0
22:43
Путин рассказал, как ему на обед кур резали ради гребешков 0
22:26
Дело мужчины, сжегшего жену во время фокуса, отправлено в суд 0
22:03
Дочь Немцова попросила отменить приговор убийцам ее отца 0
21:46
Радиоактивную чернику из Белоруссии нашли в Москве 0
21:26
Siemens приостанавливает контракты с российскими госкомпаниями 0
21:01
Обнаженная девушка грудью пыталась сорвать встречу Порошенко и Лукашенко 0
20:34
Песков опроверг принадлежность "часов Путина" самому Путину 0
20:14
Автобус загорелся в Барнауле недалеко от пожарной части 0
20:04
Клип Linkin Park, вышедший в день гибели лидера группы Честера Беннингтона 0
19:50
Фестиваль в Парке спорта в Барнауле соберет десятки известных рок-групп 1
19:36
Гибель лидера Linkin Park и учебный год с 1 октября: что обсуждают соцсети 0
19:24
Бийчанин устроил пожар в квартире девушки, мстя ей за украденный телефон 0
19:06
Коротко о главном: аномалии природы, вандалы и рубцовский подрывник
Портал Amic.ru предлагает подборку главных новостей за 21 июля
18:48
Бийчанин украл с витрины торгового центра манекен с одеждой 0
18:27
"Охоту" на пьяных водителей объявили в Барнауле на предстоящие выходные 0
18:06
Руководители управляющих компаний в Барнауле присвоили 16 миллионов рублей 1
17:48
Загоревшийся жилой дом в Барнауле тушили 11 человек 0
17:32
Малыша, покусанного волком в барнаульском зоопарке, выписали из больницы 1
17:22
Девочка, пострадавшая в детской ссоре из-за качели, скончалась в Бийске 3
17:13
Дума приняла закон об ужесточении наказания за склонение детей к суициду 0
17:04
Четверых парней подозревают в повреждении шаров на мосту в Барнауле 1
16:48
Пока без жалоб: адвокаты еще не опротестовали приговор Юрию Денисову 3
16:32
Жириновский вновь предложил перенести начало учебы в школе на 1 октября 9
16:21
Синоптики зафиксировали рекордные осадки на Алтае и в Новосибирской области 2
16:15
Закон о запрете анонимайзеров приняли в Госдуме 12
16:02
Мэрия Барнаула назвала главные нарушения на детских площадках в городе 1
15:49
Что интересного пройдет на выходных кроме "Шукшинских дней на Алтае"? 1
15:34
Фотоновости. Демонтаж моста начали на улице Матросова в Барнауле 0
15:22
Выборы в режиме Hi-Tech: ручное заполнение протоколов канет в Лету на Алтае 3
15:16
Фотоновости: в барнаульском зоопарке завершают установку двойных решеток 33
15:07
Пассажирский самолет Москва — Барнаул экстренно приземлился в Казани 0
14:51
"Часы Путина" продали за 1 млн евро на аукционе в Монако 4
14:33
Российские туроператоры выступили против курортного сбора в Алтайском крае 3
14:22
Показываем арсенал "подрывника", годами терроризировавшего Рубцовск 10

© 1999 — 2017, ИА «Амител»
Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ "Интернет-Сайт АМИЦ.РУ" Эл № 77-4905 от 30.10.01 Министерство РФ по делам печати, телерадиовещания и средств массовых коммуникаций, АМИТЕЛ ИА № ТУ 22 — 0257 от 08.09.2011 УФС по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций по АК
Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+.

Россия, Алтайский край, 656049 г. Барнаул, пр. Социалистический, 109
тел.: (7-385-2) 59-44-66, (7-385-2) 59-33-66, (7-385-2) 27-18-18
news@amic.ru

Провайдер — «Интелби»          Дизайн сайта — «Студия Владислава Тимофеева»

При полном или частичном использовании любой информации и фотоматериалов гиперссылка на сайт ИА «Амител» обязательна. Редакция может не разделять точку зрения авторов.