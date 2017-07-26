Среда, 26 Июль, 12:04

"Игра престолов" и "Звездные войны": самые яркие косплеи Comic Con-2017

, ИА "Амител"
Смотрим, как смешались Вселенные комиксов, игр и сериалов на Comic Con-2017 в Сан-Диего

Фото: Instagram goodygirl7

Это тот случай, когда в одном месте встречаются персонажи аниме, диснеевские принцессы, супергерои вселенных Marvel и DC, а также герои компьютерных игр. Нет, это не съемки очередного кассового фильма. 19 июля в Сан-Диего стартовало масштабное мероприятие — Comic Con-2017.

Место, где может случиться самое невообразимое, например, известный редактор Джей Джон Джеймсон наконец-то столкнется лицом к лицу с Человеком-Пауком. Да еще и не с одним.

В общем, смотрим самые яркие фотографии участников фестиваля.

 

 

 

 

 

#sdcc2017 #comiccon #comiccon2017 #sandiegocomiccon #cosplay #gameofthrones

A post shared by Randy Fuchs (@fuchsrandy) on

 

 

#sdcc2017 #comiccon #comiccon2017 #sandiegocomiccon #cosplay #spiderman #blackcat #marvelcomics

A post shared by Randy Fuchs (@fuchsrandy) on

 

 

#sdcc2017 #comiccon #comiccon2017 #sandiegocomiccon #cosplay #psylocke #xmen #hawkgirl

A post shared by Randy Fuchs (@fuchsrandy) on

 

 

StarFire #cosplay #comiccon2017 #sdcc2017 #dccomics #teentitans

A post shared by エリック (@eri_tes) on

 

 

 

#sdcc2017 #comiccon #comiccon2017 #sandiegocomiccon #cosplay #scaryclown

A post shared by Randy Fuchs (@fuchsrandy) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stunning #redheads! #jessicarabbit #maryjane #redsonja #thelittlemermaid #kimpossible #ironman #sdcc2017 #comiccon2017

A post shared by Dominic Dobrzensky (@count3d) on

 

 

Ghost in the shell #sdcc2017 #sdcc #travelphotography #travel

A post shared by Bernardo Ibarra (@berni_006) on

 

 

 

 

 

Khaleesi... I hurt. (Miss you already, @raquel_rozele. Safe travels.)

A post shared by Leah Thomas (@fellowhermit) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Another cool costume #cosplay #comiccon #bones #comics #skelleton #sdcc #sdcc2017

A post shared by Mr Wolf (@comic_con.sd) on

 

 

Star Wars‼️ #sdcc2017 #imperialsandsgarrison #shadowtrooper #chiefgeekphotography #fun #Kidfromqueens #hashtagwhore

A post shared by Ben Slynkee Douglas 🤘🏼☠️🥁 (@benslynkeedouglas) on

 


