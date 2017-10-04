Всемирный день защиты животных отмечается сегодня, 4 октября. Такая дата была установлена в 1931 году во Флоренции.
Amic.ru подобрал топ-5 самых лучших аккаунтов в Instagram о дикой природе и ее обитателях.
Это аккаунт новозеландского фотографа, который путешествует по миру в поисках кадров из дикой природы, отправляется в сафари и подходит к животным очень близко.
Брайан Скерри снимает жизнь животных под водой. Его снимки завораживают, ведь фотограф подплывает на очень близкие расстояния к обитателям морских глубин.
Photo by @BrianSkerry A young harbor seal plays in kelp forest near the surface at Cortes Banks, a range of underwater mountains located 100-miles off the coast of San Diego, CA. This location, well known for stormy weather and giant waves, is a hotspot of biodiversity with an abundance of marine life found there. Places like this are oases of life in the sea, where each animal plays a role. Yet such places could easily be destroyed by a single fishing trawl net being dragged through it or by undersea drilling and few would ever know it existed. Naturalist John Muir once said, "“When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world” and throughout my career of exploring our planet and especially the oceans I have found this to be true — everything is connected and every creature matters. I believe we must see ourselves not apart or above nature, but very much connected to it. @thephotosociety @natgeocreative #NikonLove #national #geographic #photooftheday #cortes #banks #seal
Photo by @BrianSkerry. A Mako Shark dives, open-mouthed, at photographer Brian Skerry (@BrianSkerry) in the waters off of New Zealand. Makos are one of the fastest fish in the sea, capable of speed bursts up to 60mph. Of all shark species they also have one of the largest brains, relative to body size. The numbers of Makos have declined worldwide due to overfishing and the demand for shark fins. They are currently listed as vulnerable, but their population continues to spiral downwards. Learn more about Makos in the August issue of National Geographic Magazine, @NatGeo, which includes a feature story about these impressive animals. And if you like sharks, check out the new book — SHARK — by @BrianSkerry and @NatGeo! Available wherever books are sold. @thephotosociety #natgeo #sharkawarenessday #photo #makoshark #mako #shark #savesharks #underwaterphotgraphy #underwaterphoto #onassignment #photooftheday #newzealand #nz #dive #photography #nationalgeographic #follow #followme #preservation #conservation #nikonlove #nikonnofilter #nikonambassador
Photo by @BrianSkerry. Harp Seal Pups Kissing! Two harp seal pups meet each other on the pack ice of Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence, touching noses as they sniff one another. Pups are generally born in this region during February, spending about two weeks nursing from their mothers before heading off into the frigid arctic waters on their own. The decline of sea ice over the last decade has created a serious crisis for these animals, as pup mortality rates have increased substantially. If the climate continues to warm and sea ice disappears, the future is uncertain for this species. @thephotosociety @natgeocreative #harp #seal #pup #canada #arctic #ice #photooftheday #nationalgeographic #natgeo #nikonlove #nikonnofilter #nikonambassador
Снимки этого фотографа уникальны тем, что создают эффект присутствия. Трепет крыльев бабочки или птицы, рык льва — все это вы услышите, лишь смотря на фото автора.
Дэн Мейсон в основном специализируется на снимках птиц, среди которых можно увидеть снимки уникальных пернатых.
Аккаунт, который собрал в себе снимки сразу нескольких фотографов.
Congratulations to Mitch Stringer who's image was chosen to be featured in our Mar/Apr issue. Follow Mitch @mitch_stringer_images The mother and baby baboon image engages me for a couple reasons. While baboon sightings have been fairly common during my travels in Africa, they are often fast moving, and finding intimate moments of relative stillness is difficult. These two provide a good example of a mother caring for her baby and replenishing her own energy while the rest of the troop scavenges across the flatlands for food. While the mother's eyes survey the landscape for potential dangers, the baby peacefully enjoys its meal. You could see your image featured in a future issue. Just tag your pic with #wpeditorschoice to enter!
