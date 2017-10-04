Чем и как питаются космонавты, как они тренируются, как выглядит борт МКС? И главное — что видят из иллюминаторов пассажиры международной станции?
Во Всемирную неделю космоса, которая проходит с 4 по 10 октября, ответы на такие вопросы хочется узнать еще больше, потому Amic.ru подготовил фотоподборку с МКС.
Полетели!
The three orbiting Expedition 53 crew members explored growing new lung tissue, foods that affect the immune system and microscopic particles suspended in liquids. Astronaut Randy Bresnik works on an experiment inside the Microgravity Science Glovebox located in the U.S. Destiny laboratory module. #nasa #international #space #station #science #destiny #astronaut
A record-setting NASA astronaut and two crewmates will undock from the space station Saturday at 5:58 p.m. EDT and land at 9:22 p.m. Expedition 52 crew members (from left) Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin and Flight Engineers Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson prepare the Sokol launch and entry suits they will wear when they undock and land in their Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. #nasa #roscosmos #international #space #station #soyuz #astronaut #cosmonaut
Astronaut Jack Fischer (@astro2fish) waves while attached to the Destiny laboratory during a spacewalk today to replace a failed data relay box and install a pair of wireless antennas. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet was videotaping Fischer from inside the seven-windowed cupola on the International Space Station. #spacewalk #outofthisworld #outerspace #destiny #nasa #international #space #station
NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson (right) and Jack Fischer are in the middle of a spacewalk right now. The spacewalkers are replacing a failed data relay box and installing a pair of wireless antennas outside of the U.S. Destiny laboratory module today. #spacewalk #outofthisworld #outerspace #destiny #nasa #international #space #station
This long-exposure photograph shows the docked Soyuz and Progress vehicles as the International Space Station orbits above the Earth. Meanwhile, the astronauts took a break from spacewalk preparations today and checked out the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module and worked on science freezers. #nasa #beam #bigelow #roscosmos #soyuz #progress #science #astronaut #cosmonaut #internationalspacestation #spacestation #space #station #outerspace #outofthisworld
Fiery South Atlantic Sunset An astronaut aboard the International Space Station photographed a sunset that looks like a vast sheet of flame. With Earth’s surface already in darkness, the setting sun, the cloud masses, and the sideways viewing angle make a powerful image of the kind that astronauts use to commemorate their flights. Thin layers of lighter and darker blues reveal the many layers of the atmosphere. The lowest layer—the orange-brown line with clouds and dust and smoke—is known to scientists as the troposphere, the layer of weather as we experience it. It is the smoke and particles of dust in the atmosphere that give the strong red color to sunsets. Astronauts see the atmosphere like this roughly every 90 minutes, as they view sixteen sunrises and sixteen sunsets every day. Astronauts often comment on how thin and fragile Earth’s atmosphere seems. Astronaut photograph ISS049-E-49442 was acquired on October 27, 2016, with a Nikon D4 digital camera using a 240 millimeter lens, and is provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center. The image was taken by a member of the Expedition 49 crew. The image has been cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed. #space #photography #sunset #NASA #spacestation
Looking down on Earth's majesty from the blackness of space, the crew aboard Space Station photographed these clouds that seemingly float just above the thin blue envelope of the planet's atmosphere. Late afternoon sunlight brightens a broad swath of the surface of the Philippine Sea on the right side of the image. In the distance, a wide layer of clouds mostly obscures the northern Philippine islands (top right). #Earth #NASA #space #spacestation
Middle school children programmed a space station camera to photograph this portion of the Sahara desert seen in western Libya. Look Ma, I’m taking pictures from space! The Sally Ride EarthKAM program allows students to request photographs of specific Earth features, which are taken by a special camera mounted on the International Space Station when it passes over those features. The images are posted online for the public and students in participating classrooms around the world to view. Since 1996, more than 24,000 photos have been taken during 30 missions on the space station via this program, the only one that gives students such direct control of an instrument on a spacecraft orbiting Earth. Credit: Sally Ride EarthKAM #education #NASA #space #spacestation #Sahara #Libya #Earth #EarthArt
Комментарии
фейковые фото
земля плоская!!!!
красотища... Представляю- как это "вживую".
На фото где четверо за столом русских сразу видно))
На фото где четверо за столом русских сразу видно))
--------
Да, на лице написано, что русский. Немного окосевшие, будто от выпивки. Но космонавтам, вроде же пить нельзя. Это на них отсутствие гравитации действует? Отеки характерные появляются на лице.
Добродушие наших не спутать ни с какой фальшивой улыбкой.