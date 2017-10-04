Четверг, 5 Октябрь, 07:34

Старая версия сайта
Мобильная версия
Реклама на сайте
Выборы 2017

Опросы

В каком микрорайоне вы бы хотели жить?

Какое название больше подходит для пешеходной зоны на улице Мало-Тобольская в Барнауле?

Спецпроекты

Проекты ИА "Амител"

Форум

18+


$ 57,78
€ 67,94
Brent
$ 51,5
5°
Обь
187см -5

Прямой эфир

Слушать радиостанции Барнаула
Главное Отопительный сезон 2017-2018Дорожный ремонт – 2017 Вырубка деревьев в Барнауле
Новости

"Земля в иллюминаторе": любопытные фото с МКС

, ИА "Амител"
Фотоподборка о том, что видят и как живут космонавты на МКС

Фото: Instagram @iss

Чем и как питаются космонавты, как они тренируются, как выглядит борт МКС? И главное — что видят из иллюминаторов пассажиры международной станции? 

Во Всемирную неделю космоса, которая проходит с 4 по 10 октября, ответы на такие вопросы хочется узнать еще больше, потому Amic.ru подготовил фотоподборку с МКС.

Полетели!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiery South Atlantic Sunset An astronaut aboard the International Space Station photographed a sunset that looks like a vast sheet of flame. With Earth’s surface already in darkness, the setting sun, the cloud masses, and the sideways viewing angle make a powerful image of the kind that astronauts use to commemorate their flights. Thin layers of lighter and darker blues reveal the many layers of the atmosphere. The lowest layer—the orange-brown line with clouds and dust and smoke—is known to scientists as the troposphere, the layer of weather as we experience it. It is the smoke and particles of dust in the atmosphere that give the strong red color to sunsets. Astronauts see the atmosphere like this roughly every 90 minutes, as they view sixteen sunrises and sixteen sunsets every day. Astronauts often comment on how thin and fragile Earth’s atmosphere seems. Astronaut photograph ISS049-E-49442 was acquired on October 27, 2016, with a Nikon D4 digital camera using a 240 millimeter lens, and is provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center. The image was taken by a member of the Expedition 49 crew. The image has been cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed. #space #photography #sunset #NASA #spacestation

Публикация от International Space Station (@iss)

 

 

 

Middle school children programmed a space station camera to photograph this portion of the Sahara desert seen in western Libya. Look Ma, I’m taking pictures from space! The Sally Ride EarthKAM program allows students to request photographs of specific Earth features, which are taken by a special camera mounted on the International Space Station when it passes over those features. The images are posted online for the public and students in participating classrooms around the world to view. Since 1996, more than 24,000 photos have been taken during 30 missions on the space station via this program, the only one that gives students such direct control of an instrument on a spacecraft orbiting Earth. Credit: Sally Ride EarthKAM #education #NASA #space #spacestation #Sahara #Libya #Earth #EarthArt

Публикация от International Space Station (@iss)

 

 

 

Moonrise on the International Space Station #moon #moonrise #nasa #space #spacestation

Публикация от International Space Station (@iss)

 


Смотрите также
Смотрите также
Loading...
Партнёры

Комментарии

4.10.2017 10:44
- гость -

фейковые фото
земля плоская!!!!

0  0
4.10.2017 11:30
Элвис

красотища... Представляю- как это "вживую".

0  0
4.10.2017 11:37
- гость -

На фото где четверо за столом русских сразу видно))

0  0
4.10.2017 13:32
- гость -

На фото где четверо за столом русских сразу видно))
--------
Да, на лице написано, что русский. Немного окосевшие, будто от выпивки. Но космонавтам, вроде же пить нельзя. Это на них отсутствие гравитации действует? Отеки характерные появляются на лице.

0  0
4.10.2017 17:18
- гость -

Добродушие наших не спутать ни с какой фальшивой улыбкой.

0  0
Войти     Зарегистрироваться
Имя

Введите код с картинки:


Архив новостей
< октябрь 2017  
пн вт ср чт пт сб вс
                  1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31               
07:30
Десятка лучших: стартовал второй этап премии "Народный знак качества" 0
07:23
Со смартфоном в руках: как гаджет помог журналисту в День Барнаула 0
07:12
Когда провалил сроки: как достраивается проблемный мост через Пивоварку 0
07:03
Аллею в честь Сталинградской битвы высадят в алтайском селе Бобровка 0
06:43
Внутри кота – теплота: осенние коты на улицах Барнаула 0
06:22
Джеймсу Бонду 55 лет. Как менялся британский шпион, его враги и девушки 0
06:14
Лучший друг: известные люди Алтайского края о любимых педагогах 0
06:04
Дожди в дожде и с дождем: прогноз погоды в Алтайском крае на 5 октября 0
05:48
Зал для занятий боксом открыли в алтайской исправительной колонии 0
04:13
Две алтайские школы вошли в рейтинг 200 лучших в России 0
03:01
Путин уволил губернатора Приморского края Владимира Миклушевского 0
02:21
Маткапитал предлагают разрешить использовать на оплату частного детсада 0
01:29
Вакансия "волшебника" с требованием "грамотной усной речи" насмешила людей 0
00:54
Самый нелепый пешеходный переход нашли в Иркутской области 0
23:45
ФАС выявила крупнейший в России картельный сговор по строительству дорог 1
23:38
Путин с радостью заявил о восстановлении уровня доходов россиян 1
23:16
Глава общественного совета при Минкульте подал в отставку из-за "Матильды" 0
22:36
81-летняя актриса из "Девчат" сфотографировалась в купальнике 2
22:22
Учительница православной школы покусала ребенка 0
22:03
Голый московский депутат в розах на постели возмутил местных активистов 0
21:48
Путин анекдотом про израильскую армию ответил надоедливому ведущему 0
21:36
Кэмерон процитировал Путина на презентации нового "Терминатора" 0
21:19
Как менялись показания обвиняемой по делу "пьяного мальчика" 0
20:37
Фотография заброшенной могилы Бориса Березовского шокировала общественность 6
20:24
"Хочется выйти с дробовиком": Милонов предложил расстреливать наркоманов 3
20:04
Путин интригующе ответил на вопрос, пойдет ли он вновь в президенты 0
19:50
Тигренок, а не киска: в Барнауле сняли ролик про животных зоопарка 0
19:39
Познер о ТЭФИ и авария на Чуйском тракте: обзор соцсетей 0
19:28
Жители Алтая смогут увидеть октябрьские звездопады, если развеются тучи 0
18:50
Никита Джигурда увлекся состоятельной итальянкой 0
18:25
Директор компании "Крымэнерго" Плакида освобожден от должности 0
18:19
Ученики студии Молодежного театра Алтая примут участие в фестивале "Исток" 0
18:05
Собчак посоветовала Поклонской немедленно посмотреть "Матильду" 0
17:45
Повешенные куклы: в барнаульском магазине прикрепили странных ангелков 3
17:31
Полыхавший автомобиль в Барнауле потушили до приезда пожарных 0
17:26
Представитель МИД России проведет прием граждан в Барнауле 0
17:17
ВК "Прикамье" не может найти деньги на игру с "Университетом" в Барнауле 3
17:01
Госдума рассмотрит идею платить россиянам зарплату в иностранной валюте 2
16:55
Познер просит организаторов ТЭФИ отказаться от названия и статуэтки 2
16:43
Путин выслушал доклад о ЧМ-2018, но остался недоволен. Что ему сообщили? 1
16:36
Что подарить на День учителя: 10 оригинальных идей 7
16:25
Мощь природы: лучшие снимки "королевского" фотоконкурса погодных явлений 0
16:13
Сбербанк в третий раз выйдет на рынок займов 7
16:04
Житель Барнаула пытался повесить свою собаку 13
15:50
СМИ: отставок губернаторов Алтайского края и Республики Алтай не будет 23
15:35
Грациозные: фото девушек с самыми длинными ногами в мире 6
15:21
Зачем КПРФ хочет урезать новогодние каникулы и какие праздники добавить? 39
15:14
Внедорожник столкнулся с КамАЗом на Чуйском тракте, два человека погибли 9
15:03
Пианист Михаил Клейн умер за роялем во время концерта 6
15:00
"Ростелеком" обнулил стоимость мобильного трафика для своих клиентов 1

© 1999 — 2017, ИА «Амител»
Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ "Интернет-Сайт АМИЦ.РУ" Эл № 77-4905 от 30.10.01 Министерство РФ по делам печати, телерадиовещания и средств массовых коммуникаций, АМИТЕЛ ИА № ТУ 22 — 0695 от 14.08.2017 УФС по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций по АК и РА
Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+.

Россия, Алтайский край, 656049 г. Барнаул, пр. Социалистический, 109
тел.: (7-385-2) 59-44-66, (7-385-2) 59-33-66, (7-385-2) 27-18-18
news@amic.ru

Провайдер — «Интелби»          Дизайн сайта — «Студия Владислава Тимофеева»

При полном или частичном использовании любой информации и фотоматериалов гиперссылка на сайт ИА «Амител» обязательна. Редакция может не разделять точку зрения авторов.

Ваше сообщение отправлено, спасибо за участие в проекте.