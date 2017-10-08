Воскресенье, 8 Октябрь, 07:50

Старая версия сайта
Мобильная версия
Реклама на сайте
Выборы 2017

Опросы

Какое название больше подходит для пешеходной зоны на улице Мало-Тобольская в Барнауле?

Спецпроекты

Проекты ИА "Амител"

Форум

18+


$ 57,76
€ 67,53
Brent
$ 51,5
-1°
Обь
178см -6

Прямой эфир

Слушать радиостанции Барнаула
Главное День Учителя-2017Отопительный сезон 2017-2018Дорожный ремонт – 2017
Новости

Притягательная всегда: фото 49-летней итальянки покорили Instagram

, ИА "Амител"
Пользователи сети назвали женщину из Италии самой сексуальной

Фото: Instagram @realfashionist

Жаклин Берридо Пизано стала одной из самых обсуждаемых женщин в соцсетях. Ей 49, у нее дочь и две внучки, но, глядя на Жаклин, понимаешь, что это всего лишь цифры. 

Выглядит итальянка прекрасна, чем и заслужила титул "самой сексуальной женщины" в Instagram. Говоря о секрете своей молодости, женщина отмечает физические нагрузки и правильное питание. 

 

💋🌹 #bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #myangel #lovegetsloveinreturn #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife

Публикация от 🇮🇹 Zaklina Berrido Pisano (@realfashionist)

 

 

 

Casual 💋 Friday #bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife

Публикация от 🇮🇹 Zaklina Berrido Pisano (@realfashionist)

 

 

I totally feel as a grandma. Family is the most important in my life. Love is the most important and it is our purpose. I dedicate all to my family. I'm very present In a daily life of my granddaughters: they made their first steps in my arms, I teach them swimming, driving bicycle .. most of the time I'm working and they are sitting on my lap..I cook for them, tell them stories.. I'm sometimes dressing my wedding dress as costume to play with them :) But, never Disney stories. I found many researches on the subject, and strongly suggest to others, to do the same. The study may cause some adults to reevaluate films that they saw, when they were children.. and still hold close to their hearts. And it could cause them to think twice when showing them to their own children knowing about the hidden message. Instead, I read them Fables of Aesop and LaFontaine. Typically, a fable consists of a narrative and a short moral conclusion at the end. The main characters are animals and my granddaughters adore them. If nothing is going well, call your grandmother. They call me: Grandma, Nonna, Noni, the list goes on and on. Regardless of how they call me, they let me feel Awesome. They see me as someone full of wisdom, recipes and life lessons. And, as someone who probably will let them get away, with things, their parents wouldn’t. :) They let me feel like their super hero and it's awesome to be someone's superhero. Those are my most valuable treasures. 💞💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕Details by @paul_hewitt #getanchored #paulhewitt #bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife

Публикация от 🇮🇹 Zaklina Berrido Pisano (@realfashionist)

 

 

 

 

 

Just arrived ♥️ Rome #eternalcityroma #loverome #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife

Публикация от 🇮🇹 Zaklina Berrido Pisano (@realfashionist)

 

 

 

 

 

Happy weekend 💋🌹#bethebestversionofyourself #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife

Публикация от 🇮🇹 Zaklina Berrido Pisano (@realfashionist)

 

 

Материалы по теме

 


Смотрите также
Смотрите также
Loading...
Партнёры

Комментарии

Войти     Зарегистрироваться
Имя

Введите код с картинки:


Архив новостей
< октябрь 2017  
пн вт ср чт пт сб вс
                  1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31               
07:44
Травников приступит к работе в Новосибирской области с 9 октября 0
07:22
Госдума рассмотрит закон об ужесточении негосударственной экспертизы 0
07:01
Названы 10 самых бесполезных медицинских процедур 0
06:44
Притягательная всегда: фото 49-летней итальянки покорили Instagram 0
06:23
Земля входит в опасный пояс астероидов - ученые 0
06:04
Изморозь и туман: прогноз погоды в Алтайском крае на 8 октября 0
23:03
Ученые: советский спутник рухнет на Землю через две недели 0
22:06
Эксперты составили список из десяти песен для хорошего настроения 0
21:04
Художник из Петербурга сделал "Золотого Путина" на день рождения президента 0
20:02
Взрыв метеорита в небе над Китаем попал на видео 0
19:33
Премьеру фильма "Форсаж-9" перенесли на год 1
19:03
Немецкие художники сделали Владимиру Путину необычный подарок 0
18:31
Рамзан Кадыров поздравил Владимира Путина с днем рождения 1
18:07
Директора алтайского детдома, обвиняемую в растрате, заключили под стражу 0
17:23
Сильно повредились: "Жигули" и Toyota столкнулись в Барнауле 1
17:03
Столбики термометров опустятся до -10 градусов в Алтайском крае этой ночью 0
16:34
Глава Киргизии видел в будущем погибшего вице-премьера президентом 0
16:05
Посетители катка в ТРЦ "Галактика" в Барнауле катаются без света 5
15:48
Александр Лукашенко поздравил Владимира Путина с юбилеем 3
15:06
Полиция Нью-Йорка задержала подростка, угрожавшего расстрелять школу 0
14:35
Фильм "Матильда" не будут запрещать показывать в крымских кинотеатрах 6
14:01
Китаянка ослепла после того, как играла на смартфоне весь день 1
13:35
Подробности ночного падения автомобиля с моста в Барнауле 1
13:01
Вице-премьер Киргизии Темир Джумакадыров погиб в ДТП 5
12:32
"С юбилеем, родной": бизнесмен составил из машин поздравление Путину 5
12:02
Дочь Курта Кобейна едва не улетела в самолете, чей двигатель взорвался 2
11:31
Минздрав разработал справку о смене пола 2
11:05
Житель Новосибирска задушил мать, а тело выбросил в мусорный контейнер 2
10:38
Водители предупреждают о плохой видимости на трассе Барнаул-Новосибирск 0
10:01
Сугробы в 30 сантиметров намело в алтайском селе 2
09:31
Тест. Хорошо ли вы знаете своего президента? 25
09:01
Видео, снятое после ДТП под Владимиром, появилось в сети 1
08:46
Очевидцы: автомобиль слетел с моста на проспекте Калинина в Барнауле 23
08:18
Больше получаса тушили полыхающие садовые домики в Алтайском крае 1
07:54
Это призвание: победитель конкурса "Учитель года" о том, как меняется школа 4
07:34
Такого, как Путин. Какие песни посвящали президенту страны? 20
07:13
Ученые выяснили главную причину разводов и несчастных браков 5
06:58
Как Путин отмечает дни рождения и какие подарки ему дарят 15
06:43
Как провести выходные и куда сходить барнаульцам 7 и 8 октября? 2
06:26
Как живые: женская красота в скульптурах китаянки Лу Ли Ронг 8
06:11
Пора переобуваться. Какая погода ждет жителей Алтайского края 7 и 8 октября 0
06:05
65 нюансов Путина. Известные и не очень факты о президенте к его юбилею 27
03:26
Госдума создает сайт для бесплатной юрпомощи незащищенным слоям населения 0
02:01
Кличко желает вернуться на ринг и отомстить за брата 2
01:01
Сталина застрелили в Мексике 0
00:15
Житель Пензы захватил в сауне трех женщин 6
23:56
Евросоюз подсчитал потерянные от антироссийских санкций миллиарды 0
23:07
Названа вероятная причина третьей мировой войны 3
22:47
Мать пыталась вырвать 5-летней дочери язык из-за пачки маргарина 6
22:21
Facebook исключил упоминание о России из доклада о влиянии на выборы в США 0

© 1999 — 2017, ИА «Амител»
Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ "Интернет-Сайт АМИЦ.РУ" Эл № 77-4905 от 30.10.01 Министерство РФ по делам печати, телерадиовещания и средств массовых коммуникаций, АМИТЕЛ ИА № ТУ 22 — 0695 от 14.08.2017 УФС по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций по АК и РА
Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+.

Россия, Алтайский край, 656049 г. Барнаул, пр. Социалистический, 109
тел.: (7-385-2) 59-44-66, (7-385-2) 59-33-66, (7-385-2) 27-18-18
news@amic.ru

Провайдер — «Интелби»          Дизайн сайта — «Студия Владислава Тимофеева»

При полном или частичном использовании любой информации и фотоматериалов гиперссылка на сайт ИА «Амител» обязательна. Редакция может не разделять точку зрения авторов.

Ваше сообщение отправлено, спасибо за участие в проекте.