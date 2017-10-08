Жаклин Берридо Пизано стала одной из самых обсуждаемых женщин в соцсетях. Ей 49, у нее дочь и две внучки, но, глядя на Жаклин, понимаешь, что это всего лишь цифры.
Выглядит итальянка прекрасна, чем и заслужила титул "самой сексуальной женщины" в Instagram. Говоря о секрете своей молодости, женщина отмечает физические нагрузки и правильное питание.
I totally feel as a grandma. Family is the most important in my life. Love is the most important and it is our purpose. I dedicate all to my family. I'm very present In a daily life of my granddaughters: they made their first steps in my arms, I teach them swimming, driving bicycle .. most of the time I'm working and they are sitting on my lap..I cook for them, tell them stories.. I'm sometimes dressing my wedding dress as costume to play with them :) But, never Disney stories. I found many researches on the subject, and strongly suggest to others, to do the same. The study may cause some adults to reevaluate films that they saw, when they were children.. and still hold close to their hearts. And it could cause them to think twice when showing them to their own children knowing about the hidden message. Instead, I read them Fables of Aesop and LaFontaine. Typically, a fable consists of a narrative and a short moral conclusion at the end. The main characters are animals and my granddaughters adore them. If nothing is going well, call your grandmother. They call me: Grandma, Nonna, Noni, the list goes on and on. Regardless of how they call me, they let me feel Awesome. They see me as someone full of wisdom, recipes and life lessons. And, as someone who probably will let them get away, with things, their parents wouldn't. :) They let me feel like their super hero and it's awesome to be someone's superhero. Those are my most valuable treasures.
"If nothing is going well, call your grandmother." – Italian Proverb They call me: Grandma, Nonna, Noni, the list goes on and on. Regardless of how they call me, they let me feel pretty awesome. They see me as someone full of wisdom, recipes and life lessons. And, as someone who probably will let them get away, with things, their parents wouldn't.
I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul.
