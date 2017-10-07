Суббота, 7 Октябрь, 15:13

Старая версия сайта
Мобильная версия
Реклама на сайте
Выборы 2017

Опросы

Какое название больше подходит для пешеходной зоны на улице Мало-Тобольская в Барнауле?

Спецпроекты

Проекты ИА "Амител"

Форум

18+


$ 57,76
€ 67,53
Brent
$ 51,5
6°
Обь
178см -6

Прямой эфир

Слушать радиостанции Барнаула
Главное День Учителя-2017Отопительный сезон 2017-2018Дорожный ремонт – 2017
Новости

Дочь Курта Кобейна едва не улетела в самолете, чей двигатель взорвался

, ИА "Амител"
Девушка поменяла билет, чтобы раньше вернуться домой

Фото: instagram.com

Дочь вокалиста легендарной группы Nirvana Курта Кобейна Фрэнсис Бин Кобейн на своей странице в Instagram написала, что сдала билет на самолет Airbus A380, двигатель которого взорвался в небе над Атлантикой.

По словам Фрэнсис, она поменяла билет на другой рейс, чтобы раньше попасть домой. "Это был момент, который изменил всё, что я думала, что знала", — пишет девушка.

Напомним, ЧП случилось 30 сентября. Лайнер Airbus A380 летел из Парижа в Лос-Анджелес. Внезапно во время пролёта над Атлантическим океаном у воздушного судна отказал один из двигателей, поэтому пилот принял решение об аварийной посадке. В результате инцидент никто не пострадал, пишет "Лайф".

 

I've avoided talking about this because telling strangers struck me as a fruitless endeavor. But enough time has gone by to where I've sat with what this experience should mean on the grand scale of living my day to day life. So here it goes : A week ago on September 30th I boarded Air France flight A380 (the irony being I changed my previously booked flight to this one that very day, so I could get home earlier.) This would act as the moment that would alter everything I thought I knew. I have woken up everyday for the past week just grateful to wake up. When I felt the plane tilt, saw the wing directly in front of me catch fire, and basically came to grips with my own mortality I made a deal with myself. I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life. I would no longer indulge in societal cliches & I would let the people I love know how much I love them everyday. Thinking I would never see my mom or my boyfriend or my grams or my pets or my friends again, sparked a renaissance of the soul / mind / body / spirit. So I've entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious. All the mundane "crippling" anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically. As cheeseball as that sounds. It resonates at true. To me. As you were — FBC

Публикация от Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666)

 

Автор:
Кристина Десяткова Редактор новостей

Смотрите также
Смотрите также
Loading...
Партнёры

Комментарии

7.10.2017 12:13
- гость -

От судьбы все равно не уйдешь

0  0
7.10.2017 15:00
Андрей

У Амика трудности с переводом? Она летела именно на этом самолете!

0  0
Войти     Зарегистрироваться
Имя

Введите код с картинки:


Архив новостей
< октябрь 2017  
пн вт ср чт пт сб вс
                  1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31               
15:06
Полиция Нью-Йорка задержала подростка, угрожавшего расстрелять школу 0
14:35
Фильм "Матильда" не будут запрещать показывать в крымских кинотеатрах 2
14:01
Китаянка ослепла после того, как играла на смартфоне весь день 0
13:35
Подробности ночного падения автомобиля с моста в Барнауле 2
13:01
Вице-премьер Киргизии Темир Джумакадыров погиб в ДТП 5
12:32
"С юбилеем, родной": бизнесмен составил из машин поздравление Путину 7
12:02
Дочь Курта Кобейна едва не улетела в самолете, чей двигатель взорвался 2
11:31
Минздрав разработал справку о смене пола 2
11:05
Житель Новосибирска задушил мать, а тело выбросил в мусорный контейнер 2
10:38
Водители предупреждают о плохой видимости на трассе Барнаул-Новосибирск 0
10:01
Сугробы в 30 сантиметров намело в алтайском селе 2
09:31
Тест. Хорошо ли вы знаете своего президента? 26
09:01
Видео, снятое после ДТП под Владимиром, появилось в сети 0
08:46
Очевидцы: автомобиль слетел с моста на проспекте Калинина в Барнауле 22
08:18
Больше получаса тушили полыхающие садовые домики в Алтайском крае 0
07:54
Это призвание: победитель конкурса "Учитель года" о том, как меняется школа 3
07:34
Такого, как Путин. Какие песни посвящали президенту страны? 26
07:13
Ученые выяснили главную причину разводов и несчастных браков 2
06:58
Как Путин отмечает дни рождения и какие подарки ему дарят 13
06:43
Как провести выходные и куда сходить барнаульцам 7 и 8 октября? 2
06:26
Как живые: женская красота в скульптурах китаянки Лу Ли Ронг 7
06:11
Пора переобуваться. Какая погода ждет жителей Алтайского края 7 и 8 октября 0
06:05
65 нюансов Путина. Известные и не очень факты о президенте к его юбилею 23
03:26
Госдума создает сайт для бесплатной юрпомощи незащищенным слоям населения 0
02:01
Кличко желает вернуться на ринг и отомстить за брата 1
01:01
Сталина застрелили в Мексике 0
00:15
Житель Пензы захватил в сауне трех женщин 5
23:56
Евросоюз подсчитал потерянные от антироссийских санкций миллиарды 0
23:07
Названа вероятная причина третьей мировой войны 3
22:47
Мать пыталась вырвать 5-летней дочери язык из-за пачки маргарина 6
22:21
Facebook исключил упоминание о России из доклада о влиянии на выборы в США 0
21:41
Шесть человек погибли в ДТП с автобусом в Подмосковье 0
21:28
Депутатам Госдумы повысят зарплаты, чтобы покрыть потери из-за инфляции 27
21:11
Ветеран ВОВ умер в гнилом доме, так и не дождавшись обещанной квартиры 6
20:42
Министр культуры Мединский госпитализирован: главред "Эха Москвы" 3
20:21
Прокуратура проверит учительницу, расплакавшуюся из-за "скромного" подарка 14
19:46
Российский военный вертолет совершил экстренную посадку в Сирии 0
19:36
"Бегущий по лезвию" и снег в Алтайском крае: обзор соцсетей 0
19:29
Самое главное коротко: грядущие морозы и новый глава барнаульской думы
Рассказываем о самом главном за 6 октября 2017 года
19:14
Пассажиры попавшего в ДТП автобуса заявили, что их не предупредили о поезде 2
19:07
Ледовый каток открыли в ТРЦ GALAXY в Барнауле 0
18:52
Снимок убитого российского посла Карлова использовали в игре про Бэтмена 0
18:38
Студенты АГМУ приняли участие во всероссийской спортивной акции 0
18:21
Выдача ипотеки в России побьет рекорд 2014 года 0
18:08
"Киномир" сообщил об открытии восьмизального кинотеатра в ТРЦ "Галактика" 3
17:59
Акция "Улыбнись, Барнаул" от Comedy Radio прошла в Барнауле 0
17:53
Россиянин покорил Эльбрус в 87 лет 0
17:37
Служба безопасности предлагает сажать чиновников в тюрьму за визиты в РФ 4
17:34
Сеть супермаркетов домашней еды "Бахетле" выставили на продажу 9
17:21
Путин отправил в отставку губернатора Новосибирской области Городецкого 10

© 1999 — 2017, ИА «Амител»
Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ "Интернет-Сайт АМИЦ.РУ" Эл № 77-4905 от 30.10.01 Министерство РФ по делам печати, телерадиовещания и средств массовых коммуникаций, АМИТЕЛ ИА № ТУ 22 — 0695 от 14.08.2017 УФС по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций по АК и РА
Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+.

Россия, Алтайский край, 656049 г. Барнаул, пр. Социалистический, 109
тел.: (7-385-2) 59-44-66, (7-385-2) 59-33-66, (7-385-2) 27-18-18
news@amic.ru

Провайдер — «Интелби»          Дизайн сайта — «Студия Владислава Тимофеева»

При полном или частичном использовании любой информации и фотоматериалов гиперссылка на сайт ИА «Амител» обязательна. Редакция может не разделять точку зрения авторов.

Ваше сообщение отправлено, спасибо за участие в проекте.