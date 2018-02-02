"Формула-1" с 2018 года решила отказаться от услуг девушек-моделей, выходящих на трассу перед стартом гонок.
Как сообщает "Газета.ру", причиной могли стать требования феминисток, которые считают работу грид-герлз в вызывающих нарядах оскорбительной.
В частности, женское спортивное объединение (Women's Sport Trust) требовало признать, что "в XXI веке присутствие моделей с табличками на стартовой решетке неприемлемо".
При этом сами модели против такого решения. Однако компания Liberty Media, которая в январе прошлого года выкупила все акции "Формулы-1" за $8 млрд, посчитала, что модели на соревнованиях — это пережиток прошлого.
By @gridsonja ・・・ Formula 1 without Grid Girls 😔 thanks for the many great years 🤗 Foto Lukas Gorys #formulaone #formula1 #f1 #f1girls #thanks #gridgirls #gridgirl #gridglamour #girl #belgienspa #hockenheimring #rennstrecke #traurig #endeeinerära #button #cars #besad #sad #lovethisjob #gridsonja #germany🇩🇪 #belgium🇧🇪 #austria #gridglamour🏁
By @misspennymay ・・・ My heart goes out to the girls currently being affected by this ridiculous news. It’s safe to say I’m sure a lot more jobs will come under the firing line. What happened to freedom of choice? It takes a lot of different people to make this world go around! Not only have I made some incredible friends along the way but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my experience as a grid and promo girl. I had the pleasure to Grid at the #formula1 for a few years in my early 20’s and not once did I feel belittled or objectified. Our outfits were always classy.... one year even a skirt suit... something many women wear to the office. Yes motorsport is male dominated but I can safely say some of my closest male friends come from the industry, I feel respected and appreciated and hold these people dearly. We are a little family and however dysfunctional it can be at times it’s a place I feel at home, fills me with confidence and I look forward to each year. I have several “work dads” that I have learnt so much from over the years and feel truly lucky to have met. They have been incredible role models to me as a young woman and probably don’t realise quite how special they are. While I no longer grid in my 30’s It saddens me to watch first hand my friends lose their jobs, their income and their choice. The world has gone mad... it’s sad to think some of the experiences I’ve been lucky enough to have in my 20’s other girls won’t have. Young woman struggle massively with confidence and finding themselves and motorsport really helped to shape the person I am today, my experience has only been a positive one. #savethewalkongirls #gridgirls #formula1 #formulaone #darts #whatsnext #feminismgonewrong #proudofmyself #work #beyourself #gridglamour🏁
#RepostSave @pavelkolyadin131 with @repostsaveapp ・・・ @Yakhnichteam: "No grid-girls in Formula-1 means much more grid-girls in moto racing..." md: @pershinatany ; team: @bikeexpertproject #yakhnich #motorsport #bikeexpert #bikeexpertproject #mrcup #russianracingdolls #racingdolls #gridgirls #mrw #moscowraceway #RSBK #кубокгубернатора #girls #style #beauty #tbt #throwbackthursday
Well said @djsowright ・・・ Feminism now costing women their jobs..🙈🤔wake me up when all this crazy political correctness blows over and pass me the Lycra! I loved being a grid girl 🏁😎📷 @mike_petch @owy29 #BTCC #dunlop #touringcars #knockhill #speedworks #gridgirl #goodtimes #lycra #fastcars #teamwork #petrolhead #promo #promowork #promomodel #racetrack #throwback #worldsgonemad #gridgirls
Отменить #gridgirls ?!! Вы серьезно?!! Только не в #vl65team Гонки — это образ жизни и красивые девушки обязательно должны быть! А как вы относитесь к отмене девушек на гриде? There are no gridgirls in F1 anymore(( What do you think about that?🤨 #vl65#vl65racingteam#vl65girls#roadracing#motogp#wsbk#paddock#gridgirl#gridgirls#gridglamour#paddockgirls#umbrellagirl#umbrellagirls#motogirl#motogirls#gritsdezign
Perché la Formula 1 rincuncia alle ragazze sulla griglia dei Gran Premi Da quest'anno la Formula 1 adotta una decisione che segna un cambio epocale rispetto al passato: non ci saranno più le ragazze sulla griglia di partenza. È una novità di attuazione immediata che vale per tutte le piste, gli organizzatori non sono autonomi, recepiscono in blocco le direttive della F #formula1 #ecclestone #gridgirls
Today in changing times: Formula 1 has announced that there will be no more "grid girls" beginning with the 2018 season. So scenes like these from the Monaco GP (from 2011, 2012, and 2015) are a thing of the past. A bigwig's statement, quoted by the BBC: . "While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 grands prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms," Bratches added. . "We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world." . #gridgirls #formula1 #racequeen #gridgirl #changingtimes #farewell
La #F1 se queda sin #GridGirls 👀🏁😯 Sean Bratches, director general de operaciones comerciales de la máxima categoría dijo: "A pesar de que la práctica de emplear a azafatas de parrilla ha sido esencial en los Grandes Premios de F1 durante décadas, sentimos que esta costumbre no cuadra con nuestros valores de marca y claramente no concuerda con las normas de la sociedad moderna". ¿Qué opinas? #Stopandgovzla #Venezuela #Girls #Chicas
Комментарии
феминистки, горите в аду)
я может вообще Ф1 только из-за тёлок и смотрел)
Ну вот, может же Амик, когда захочет!
Во-во. Теперь вообще смотреть не буду (
Да что ж с миром то твориться? То в гейропе гомиков обидеть бояться, а в Канаде даже гимн переделали, а теперь из абсолютно мужского спорта девченок выходящих на трассу перед стартом гонок убирают, видимо и там гомосеки завелись и конкуренцию убирают! Че следующее? Бокс, баскетбол, хоккей,...? Там между раундами тоже не всё толерантно!
и где эти синечулочницы вызывающие наряды там видели. Ну да, все, что не хиджаб - вызывающе на женщине выглядит
подписываемся на чендже
www(точка)change(точка)org/p/liberty-media-formula-1-keep-the-grid-girls
Как жить-то теперь?
со 2 февраля очень сильно взлетели цены в АШАНЕ !!!!!!!!!!!!
Геноцид Эклеров феминистки, горите в аду)
Поддерживаю Вас!
Теперь видимо выставят этих как их там Трансгендеров!.....с барадой и хе-м(( а потом и у нас на дромовских заездах...
PS. первая фото без ума можно остаться!, куда мир катится... ни хочу на гумасеков смотреть..
Феминистки зло этого мира. Они готовы пойти на все, лишь бы истребить женскую красоту!