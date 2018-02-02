Today in changing times: Formula 1 has announced that there will be no more "grid girls" beginning with the 2018 season. So scenes like these from the Monaco GP (from 2011, 2012, and 2015) are a thing of the past. A bigwig's statement, quoted by the BBC: . "While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 grands prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms," Bratches added. . "We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world." . #gridgirls #formula1 #racequeen #gridgirl #changingtimes #farewell

