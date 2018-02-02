Пятница, 2 Февраль, 22:49

Грид-герлз уйдут из "Формулы-1": что потеряли знаменитые автогонки

, ИА "Амител"
Руководство гонок решило отказаться от девушек из-за недовольства феминисток

Фото: instagram.com/billiejopowers

"Формула-1" с 2018 года решила отказаться от услуг девушек-моделей, выходящих на трассу перед стартом гонок.  

Как сообщает "Газета.ру", причиной  могли стать требования феминисток, которые считают работу грид-герлз в вызывающих нарядах оскорбительной.  

В частности, женское спортивное объединение (Women's Sport Trust) требовало признать, что "в XXI веке присутствие моделей с табличками на стартовой решетке неприемлемо".

При этом сами модели против такого решения. Однако компания Liberty Media, которая в январе прошлого года выкупила все акции "Формулы-1" за $8 млрд, посчитала, что модели на соревнованиях — это пережиток прошлого.

 

 

By @misspennymay ・・・ My heart goes out to the girls currently being affected by this ridiculous news. It’s safe to say I’m sure a lot more jobs will come under the firing line. What happened to freedom of choice? It takes a lot of different people to make this world go around! Not only have I made some incredible friends along the way but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my experience as a grid and promo girl. I had the pleasure to Grid at the #formula1 for a few years in my early 20’s and not once did I feel belittled or objectified. Our outfits were always classy.... one year even a skirt suit... something many women wear to the office. Yes motorsport is male dominated but I can safely say some of my closest male friends come from the industry, I feel respected and appreciated and hold these people dearly. We are a little family and however dysfunctional it can be at times it’s a place I feel at home, fills me with confidence and I look forward to each year. I have several “work dads” that I have learnt so much from over the years and feel truly lucky to have met. They have been incredible role models to me as a young woman and probably don’t realise quite how special they are. While I no longer grid in my 30’s It saddens me to watch first hand my friends lose their jobs, their income and their choice. The world has gone mad... it’s sad to think some of the experiences I’ve been lucky enough to have in my 20’s other girls won’t have. Young woman struggle massively with confidence and finding themselves and motorsport really helped to shape the person I am today, my experience has only been a positive one. #savethewalkongirls #gridgirls #formula1 #formulaone #darts #whatsnext #feminismgonewrong #proudofmyself #work #beyourself #gridglamour🏁

Публикация от 🏁 Grid Girls & Event Girls 🏁 (@gridglamour)

 

James Hunt is rolling in his grave. #gridgirls #f1

Публикация от Peter Miller (@petermiller57)

 

🏁Winners Circle🏁

Публикация от 🎧 D J A S E P 🌹 (@_asep_)

 

By @kelseyyyy_lauren ・・・ #gridglamour🏁

Публикация от 🏁 Grid Girls & Event Girls 🏁 (@gridglamour)

Автор:
Екатерина Смолихина фотокорреспондент 89293224430

Комментарии

2.02.2018 10:36
Геноцид Эклеров

феминистки, горите в аду)

я может вообще Ф1 только из-за тёлок и смотрел)

0  0
2.02.2018 10:50
Кот.Без сапог.

Ну вот, может же Амик, когда захочет!

0  0
2.02.2018 10:50
Улов Налимов

Во-во. Теперь вообще смотреть не буду (

0  0
2.02.2018 11:15
- гость -

Да что ж с миром то твориться? То в гейропе гомиков обидеть бояться, а в Канаде даже гимн переделали, а теперь из абсолютно мужского спорта девченок выходящих на трассу перед стартом гонок убирают, видимо и там гомосеки завелись и конкуренцию убирают! Че следующее? Бокс, баскетбол, хоккей,...? Там между раундами тоже не всё толерантно!

0  0
2.02.2018 12:16
Filin

и где эти синечулочницы вызывающие наряды там видели. Ну да, все, что не хиджаб - вызывающе на женщине выглядит

0  0
2.02.2018 14:23
- гость -

подписываемся на чендже
www(точка)change(точка)org/p/liberty-media-formula-1-keep-the-grid-girls

0  0
2.02.2018 14:41
гость

Как жить-то теперь?

0  0
2.02.2018 15:08
гость АШАНА

со 2 февраля очень сильно взлетели цены в АШАНЕ !!!!!!!!!!!!

0  0
2.02.2018 16:38
- гость -

Геноцид Эклеров феминистки, горите в аду)

Поддерживаю Вас!
Теперь видимо выставят этих как их там Трансгендеров!.....с барадой и хе-м(( а потом и у нас на дромовских заездах...

0  0
2.02.2018 16:41
- гость -

PS. первая фото без ума можно остаться!, куда мир катится... ни хочу на гумасеков смотреть..

0  0
2.02.2018 17:33
Таня Киселева

Феминистки зло этого мира. Они готовы пойти на все, лишь бы истребить женскую красоту!

0  0
