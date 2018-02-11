Понедельник, 12 Февраль, 00:44

NASA сделало фото "молочного вихря" в Каспийском море

, ИА "Амител"
Снимок сделан с космического аппарата "Терра"

Фото: instagram.com

Американское аэрокосмическое агентство NASA опубликовало фотографию аномального процесса в Каспийском море, названного "молочным вихрем". Об этом пишет РИА Новости.

Снимок был сделан 9 января спектрорадиометром MODIS с космического аппарата "Терра". Как говорится в сообщении агентства, ветер на поверхности перемешивает воду и поднимает со дна отложения, что придает прибрежной части моря молочный оттенок. Ученые намерены понять природу этого явления в связи с тем, что оно может негативно влиять на рыболовство.

В NASA отмечают, что анализ спутниковых изображений является ключевым методом в мониторинге Каспийского моря.

 

Many aspects of the Caspian Sea are in flux: water levels rise and fall, while ice cover and algae blooms come and go as seasons change. But along the sea’s southeastern side, one feature shows up year-round. Tendrils of colorful swirling sediment can regularly be seen by our satellites in the perpetually turbid seawater. Captured here on January 9, 2018 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on our Terra satellite, we see a stretch of coastal Turkmenistan. Part of Iran is also visible at the bottom of the image. Surface winds help mix the water and stir up bottom sediments that impart a milky color. Satellite data are key for the long-term monitoring of the Caspian. The lake stretches about 600 miles (1,000 km) from Kazakhstan to Iran, across which there is tremendous variability. Satellites measure turbidity levels across the lake, while also collecting data on salinity, temperature, water levels, and oil pollution. Credit: NASA and LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response #nasa #space #caspiansea #caspain #earth #water #lake #wind #satellite #picoftheday #turkmenistan

Публикация от NASA (@nasa)

Автор:
Александр Вилисов Редактор новостей +7 (3852) 59 44 66

23:05
Новосибирск попал в топ европейских городов по загруженности дорог 0
22:46
Что такое черный ящик самолета и какого он цвета на самом деле? 0
22:42
СМИ: бывший депутат Украины назвал причину отказа страны воевать за Крым 0
22:38
Найден черный ящик с потерпевшего крушение Ан-148 0
22:26
Опубликован список пассажиров разбившегося в Подмосковье самолета Ан-148 0
22:02
Опубликованы радиопереговоры с потерпевшим крушение самолетом Ан-148 0
21:59
Что известно о крушении самолета Ан-148 в Подмосковье 0
21:39
СМИ опубликовали список членов экипажа Ан-148, потерпевшего крушение 0
21:11
Названа предварительная причина крушения самолета Ан-148 в Подмосковье 0
21:07
Путин выразил соболезнования родным погибших при крушении Ан-148 0
20:53
Пролетел по касательной и упал: местный житель о крушении самолета Ан-148 0
20:38
Открыта "горячая линия" в связи с крушением самолета Ан-148 в Подмосковье 0
20:26
Опубликованы кадры с предполагаемого места крушения самолета под Москвой 0
20:08
Источник назвал причину переноса пуска ракеты "Союз" 0
19:56
Уголовное дело возбуждено по факту крушения самолета Ан-148 в Подмосковье 0
19:33
СМИ сообщили о крушении самолета в Подмосковье 0
19:12
Российский вратарь вслепую поймал шайбу на матче НХЛ 2
18:43
Алтайские полицейские задержали мужчину за кражу ноутбука в 2017 году 0
18:07
МОК заявил о "чистоте" российских спортсменов, приехавших на Игры-2018 0
17:37
Туман и морозы до -22 градусов ждут жителей Алтайского края 12 февраля 0
17:09
Запуск "Союза" с Байконура отложили на резервную дату 3
16:52
Секс до брака и измену хотят приравнять к преступлениям в Индонезии 3
16:28
Мальчик из Новосибирска скатился с горки и провалился в погреб 10
15:59
Солнце, лыжи, Барнаул: более тысячи горожан пришли на "Лыжню России" 1
15:42
Россияне Забияко и Энберт стали третьими в произвольной программе на Играх 1
15:12
NASA сделало фото "молочного вихря" в Каспийском море 0
14:52
Пожар произошел в барнаульской пятиэтажке днем 11 февраля 0
14:21
Горожане сообщили о землетрясении в Бийске 10 февраля 3
13:43
Ученые назвали преимущества жизни одиноких людей 27
13:06
Американец вступил в схватку с медведем ради спасения щенка 3
12:41
Российский сериал "Екатерина" впервые покажут в Японии 1
12:12
Грузовой поезд протаранил "Газель" в Алтайском крае 1
11:41
Искавшая наркотики в одном из домов Нью-Йорка полиция нашла 60 петухов 6
11:13
Путин выделит 1,6 млрд рублей на реконструкцию музтеатра в Крыму 24
10:32
Очевидцы: машина сгорела в Барнауле в ночь на 11 февраля 0
10:04
Изгнанный с эфира Соловьева гость пообещал извиниться перед семьей Филипова 17
09:42
В Забайкалье задержали главу Минсельхоза за махинацию с займом в 10 млн руб 4
09:08
Дуэт победил с песней о терактах в Европе на итальянском фестивале песни 1
08:45
Американские СМИ назвали форму россиян самой стильной на Олимпиаде-2018 13
08:18
Когда в 2018 году будут отмечать китайский Новый год и как его праздновать 13
08:04
Аграрному Алтаю на заметку: коровы делятся на оптимистов и пессимистов 3
07:50
Блондинка Джен: лучшие фотографии Дженнифер Энистон 1
07:34
Русский классицизм посреди Барнаула: как выглядел корпус АГАУ 55 лет назад 2
07:19
Медаль России с золотым отливом: олимпийский дневник Amic.ru за 11 февраля 2
07:03
Коттедж с теплыми полами и дренажем продают в Барнауле за 14 млн рублей 1
06:48
Ежедневник: чем запомнилось 11 февраля 0
06:32
Галстук или мыло: рассказываем, о значении подарков в День всех влюбленных 2
06:17
До 0 градусов: теплый и солнечный день обещают в Алтайском крае 11 февраля 1
06:01
Высокие тарифы и дорогие перелеты: что мешает развитию Горного Алтая 4
23:05
Самый дорогой Aston Martin выставят на торги за 1,2 млрд рублей 0
22:01
CAS объяснил, почему решил не пускать российских спортсменов на Олимпиаду 0
21:05
СМИ: США заплатили россиянину $100 тыс. в попытках вернуть себе кибероружие 1
20:03
Россиянин завоевал бронзовую медаль на Олимпиаде в Пхенчхане 2
19:48
Жительница Москвы выпрыгнула в окно, спасаясь от вооруженного ножом мужа 3
19:17
Водопады замерзли на реке Шинок в Алтайском крае 0
18:57
Мемориальную доску в честь летчика Филипова открыли в воронежской школе 1
18:29
Впечатляюще: открылась зимняя Олимпиада городов Алтайского края 4
18:15
Туман и 24-градусные морозы придут в Алтайский край 11 февраля 0
17:51
Геологи нашли крупные залежи золота и серебра в Башкирии 6
17:12
Шведская лыжница завоевала первое "золото" Олимпийских игр в Пхенчхане 5
16:59
Алтайская деревня с циркачами стала героем телерепортажа 0
16:20
Новосибирца осудили за поджог приемной депутата 1
15:43
Скончался актер из сериала "Карточный домик" 0
15:12
Минфин пообещал снизить налоговую нагрузку на граждан РФ 13
14:43
Пьяный водитель попал в два ДТП в центре Барнаула 3
14:09
Бродячие псы обживают теплотрассы возле детсада в Камне-на-Оби 3
13:52
Сирийские ПВО подбили несколько самолетов ВВС Израиля 20
13:28
Восемь человек погибли в результате ДТП с грузовиком в Красноярском крае 0
12:34
Алтайские полицейские завоевали "серебро" по двоеборью на Чемпионате МВД РФ 0
12:12
Эксперты назвали самые популярные японские автомобили в РФ 2
11:33
Пожилая жительница Барнаула погибла при пожаре в частном доме 0
11:12
Депутат предложил возродить в России гимнастику по ТВ и радио 19
10:34
Россия и ЕС подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве на Балтике 1
10:05
Алтайские полицейские задержали двоих сельчан за кражу пил на 15 тыс. руб 2
09:58
СМИ сравнили российский Су-35 с американским F-35 0
09:21
Болельщик из США развернул на трибуне российский флаг на открытии ОИ-2018 9
09:03
Пристав нашел пропавшую без вести жительницу Новосибирска в суде 0
08:42
Лавров рассказал об отношении к России в мире 2
08:18
Что такое Кудесы и как нужно поздравить домового в день его рождения? 9
08:04
Вундердевочка: лучшие фото обаятельной Хлои Грейс Морец 11
07:50
Шерегеш: почему он привлекает жителей Алтая и сколько стоит там отдохнуть 4
07:34
За какое время в Барнауле строят небоскребы и какова их оптимальная высота 4
07:19
Падение Коляды и взлет Смышляева: олимпийский дневник Amic.ru за 10 февраля 11
07:03
Коттедж с сауной и спортзалом в подвале продают в Барнауле за 27 млн рублей 0
06:48
Ежедневник: главные события 10 февраля в России и мире 0
06:32
Что интересно го пройдет на выходных в Барнауле и куда стоит сходить 1
06:23
Солнечно и скользко: какая погода ждет жителей Алтайского края 10 февраля 0
06:01
Продлеваем зиму: где барнаульцы могут покататься на лыжах и сноубордах 0
05:26
Соловьев попросил гостя покинуть студию после оскорбления летчика Филипова 26
04:12
России предложили сменить нефтяную зависимость на молочную 1
03:34
Плющенко отправил "письмо-боль" президентам МОК и МПК 1
02:27
Пенсионерка на коньках преодолевает Байкал из-за отсутствия транспорта 4
01:11
Сотрудники ГИБДД остановили "прорыв" танков на подступах к Кронштадту 0
00:20
Употребление горячего чая вместе с алкоголем может привести к раку 0

