Выборы 2018

$ 57,02
€ 70,52
460175
-1°
Обь
-17см +0

Новости

Последний писк моды: в соцсетях набирает популярность пирсинг пальцев

, ИА "Амител"
Люди выкладывают в соцсети фотографий проколотых пальцев

Фото: instagram.com/jean_fb

В Сети набирает популярность новый модный тренд: пирсинг пальцев. Люди выкладывают в соцсети фотографии своих рук с хештегом #fingerpiercing. 

Некоторые рассматривают это как альтернативу обручальным кольцам. Мнения по этому поводу разделились в Сети: кто-то считает такое украшение своего тела симпатичным, а кто-то говорит, что такой пирсинг похож на вколоченные в пальцы гвозди.

 

RIP .. you were well loved ... maybe we will meet again 😩😩😩😂, ripped my favorite piercing out already lol. 🤷🏽‍♀️ ———————————————————— Pierced by: @101bradlee from @101piercing ————————————————————- Nails by Michelle from: @lv_nails_oceanside ————————————————————- Photo creds: @rachelelaceyphotography ————————————————————— #101Piercing #Encinitas #Piercings #piercing #AnchorPiercing #FingerPiercing #piercinglover #piercinglife #piercingshop #piercinggirl #piercingaddict #piercinglove #piercing #momswithpiercings #pierced #piercedgirl #piercedgirls #piercedandproud #dermal #dermals #anchor #anchorpiercing #bodypiercing #bodyjewlery

Публикация от @ fili.loveskush

Автор:
Екатерина Смолихина фотокорреспондент 89293224430

