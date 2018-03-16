В Сети набирает популярность новый модный тренд: пирсинг пальцев. Люди выкладывают в соцсети фотографии своих рук с хештегом #fingerpiercing.
Некоторые рассматривают это как альтернативу обручальным кольцам. Мнения по этому поводу разделились в Сети: кто-то считает такое украшение своего тела симпатичным, а кто-то говорит, что такой пирсинг похож на вколоченные в пальцы гвозди.
Finger microdernal from a while back. Had a lot of interest in these piercings as an alternative to engagement rings. I love microdermals and I am happy to help those with questions. Microdermals are surface piercings so there are always risks of migration/rejection or the piercing being caught. I think they look lovely but PLEASE know that surface piercings do not last forever and on such a high movement area such as a finger it is highly likely that the piercing will get caught or migrate/ reject. Please do your research!
