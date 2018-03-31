Уроженке Индии Тао Порчон-Линч 99 лет. Но она признается, что ее "сержу всего 20 лет и она не собирается взрослеть".
Тао работала моделью, актрисой, танцовщицей (женщина решила заняться танцами в 87 лет), но главная ее страсть и любовь — йога. Сегодня Тао — самый взрослый преподаватель йоги в мире. У нее активная жизненная позиция, впереди еще очень много планов, которые хочется воплотить в жизнь. Предлагаем посмотреть фотографии этой удивительной женщины и убедиться, что и в 99 лет жизнь прекрасна и удивительна.
А еще Тао ведет Instagram, где собирает тысячи лайков от пользователей со всего мира.
#Repost @tonyrobbins (@get_repost) ・・・ Ladies and gentlemen, meet the incredible, Tao! 👏 Sage and I️ had the pleasure of having her to our home today. She is a woman that does not accept ANY limitations in her life— even today at age 99! Born in India 🇮🇳 she was one of the few people who has marched with both Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She was an actress and model in Europe and would help Jewish families escape from hiding during the war. When she came to America, she was under contract with MGM and did films with Bob Hope and Elvis Presley🕺🏽 Tao was amongst the first to bring yoga to the U.S. and was recently recognized as the world’s oldest yoga instructor and the oldest competitive ballroom dancer 💃🏻 (She began dancing in her 80s, looking for a new challenge!) She has been on the Panel for Peace with His Holiness The Dalai Lama, and last month she was given an award in India where she taught a class of some 13,000 people🏅 She still teaches locally and continues to travel the world. Maybe the most remarkable part is: she does this all while SKIPPING in those high heels! 👠 Keep it up, Tao! You remind us what’s possible.
Комментарии
Бабулька чудная) Надеюсь, про 20-летнего Сержа она пошутила)
Жизнелюбивая , огонь просто