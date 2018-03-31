Суббота, 31 Март, 08:15

Мобильная версия
Реклама на сайте
Выборы 2018

Опросы

А вы посещаете ТРЦ и кинотеатры после трагедии в Кемерово?

Спецпроекты

Проекты ИА "Амител"

Форум

18+


$ 57,26
€ 70,56
399092
-3°
Обь
200см +0

Прямой эфир

Слушать радиостанции Барнаула
Главное Пожар в ТЦ "Зимняя вишня" в КемеровоПаводок-2018Дорожный ремонт - 2018
Новости

Не образ жизни, а просто жизнь: вдохновляющие фото 99-летней йогини

, ИА "Амител"
Уроженка Индии в свои 99 лет занимается йогой. Она попала в Книгу рекордов Гиннесса как самый взрослый преподаватель йоги

Уроженке Индии Тао Порчон-Линч 99 лет. Но она признается, что ее "сержу всего 20 лет и она не собирается взрослеть".

Тао работала моделью, актрисой, танцовщицей (женщина решила заняться танцами в 87 лет), но главная ее страсть и любовь — йога. Сегодня Тао — самый взрослый преподаватель йоги в мире. У нее активная жизненная позиция, впереди еще очень много планов, которые хочется воплотить в жизнь. Предлагаем посмотреть фотографии этой удивительной женщины и убедиться, что и в 99 лет жизнь прекрасна и удивительна.

А еще Тао ведет Instagram, где собирает тысячи лайков от пользователей со всего мира.

 

#Repost @tonyrobbins (@get_repost) ・・・ Ladies and gentlemen, meet the incredible, Tao! 👏 Sage and I️ had the pleasure of having her to our home today. She is a woman that does not accept ANY limitations in her life— even today at age 99! Born in India 🇮🇳 she was one of the few people who has marched with both Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  She was an actress and model in Europe and would help Jewish families escape from hiding during the war. When she came to America, she was under contract with MGM and did films with Bob Hope and Elvis Presley🕺🏽 Tao was amongst the first to bring yoga to the U.S. and was recently recognized as the world’s oldest yoga instructor and the oldest competitive ballroom dancer 💃🏻 (She began dancing in her 80s, looking for a new challenge!) She has been on the Panel for Peace with His Holiness The Dalai Lama, and last month she was given an award in India where she taught a class of some 13,000 people🏅 She still teaches locally and continues to travel the world.  Maybe the most remarkable part is: she does this all while SKIPPING in those high heels! 👠 Keep it up, Tao! You remind us what’s possible.

Публикация от Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch)


Смотрите также
Смотрите также
Loading...
Партнёры

Комментарии

31.03.2018 07:09
- гость -

Бабулька чудная) Надеюсь, про 20-летнего Сержа она пошутила)

0  0
31.03.2018 08:09
- гость -

Жизнелюбивая , огонь просто

0  0
Войти     Зарегистрироваться
Имя

Архив новостей
08:04
Вербное воскресенье: что это за день и почему он так называется 0
07:50
"Ветер с моря дул", "Матрица" и Эйфелева башня: о чем вспоминаем 31 марта 0
07:24
Эйфелева башня: интересные факты и история создания 3
07:19
Армен Тоноян: "Задача Федерации бокса - продвижение этого вида спорта" 0
07:03
Квартиру с зоной барбекю продают рядом с лесом в Барнауле за 12 млн рублей 0
06:48
Алтайские речники "замахнулись" на 1 млн тонн грузов в 2018 году 1
06:32
Не образ жизни, а просто жизнь: вдохновляющие фото 99-летней йогини 2
06:23
Герой нескольких поколений: лучшие кинороли гениального Александра Збруева 0
06:01
Ушли в "минус": холодные и штормовые выходные начались в Алтайском крае 1
05:24
Голодец пообещала постоянно ужесточать требования к питанию детей 1
04:02
Сенаторы Совета Федерации предоставили декларации о доходах и расходах 0
03:51
Депутат Госдумы поспорила с Минобром по ситуации с бесплатными учебниками 3
02:40
"Полный идиотизм": Успенский прокомментировал отчество сестры Дяди Фёдора 0
01:13
Самоликвидировался ЧОП, охранявший ТЦ "Зимняя вишня" в Кемерово 0
00:01
СМИ: Шварценеггер перенес экстренную операцию на сердце 0
23:42
Логотип к 100-летию Кемерово изменят после пожара в ТЦ "Зимняя вишня" 0
23:15
Кадыров назвал "жалкими дворняжками" страны, вводящие санкции против России 0
23:01
Дорогу затопило талыми водами в Усть-Калманском районе Алтайского края 0
22:48
Ребенок в Подольске умер, попив из найденной бутылки лимонада 0
22:25
Скончалась народная артистка России Наталья Попович 0
22:07
Голодец назвала причины высокой смертности от ССЗ: не туда возят больных 0
21:56
"Союзмультфильм" объяснил подозрительное отчество сестры Дяди Федора 1
21:22
Россия высылает дипломатов 23 стран: Франции, Германии, Канады и прочих 1
21:09
Разброс по продолжительности жизни в России: от 64 до 80 лет 2
20:53
Наборы с продукцией предприятий Алтая отправлены пострадавшим в Кемерово 0
20:21
Минстрой предлагает обследовать многоквартирные дома раз в пять лет 2
20:02
"Букет" нарушений нашли в барнаульском ТЦ "Арена" после трагедии в Кемерово 14
19:48
СМИ: пермские власти выдают крупный пожар в гимназии за горение дивана 1
19:21
Весной этого года военному призыву подлежат 128 тысяч человек 1
19:08
Коротко о главном: проверки торговых центров, дорожный ремонт и шторм
Портал Amic.ru предлагает подборку главных новостей за 30 марта
18:46
Подготовка к разбору сгоревшего торгового центра началась в Кемерово 0
18:24
Мизулина пожаловалась в прокуратуру на видео с ее соболезнованиями Путину 4
18:09
Жительница Алтайского края сдала мать полиции, не желая с ней общаться 0
17:52
Беременных готовы доставлять вертолетом из подтопленных сел Алтайского края 0
17:40
Резиденцию Нептуна собираются сделать во Владивостоке 0
17:33
Подрядчиков обяжут устанавливать гарантийный срок на все дорожные работы 5
17:21
Вратарь "Зенита" и сборной Лунёв сменит профессию ради девочки из Барнаула 1
17:14
Барнаульцев призывают сообщать об открытых колодезных люках 3
17:04
МЧС назвало причины быстрого распространения огня в кемеровском ТЦ 1
16:52
Власти Барнаула рассказали, когда начнется масштабный ремонт дорог 0
16:32
Трамвай и легковушка столкнулись в Бийске 0
16:24
Суд вернул барнаульцу квартиру, проданную за 10 тысяч рублей 5
16:14
Где и как в Барнауле будут ремонтировать дороги: Инфографика 4
16:02
Жительницу Барнаула подозревают в убийстве сестры на глазах у сына 0
15:50
СМИ сообщили об угрозе возникновения в России острого дефицита зерновозов 1
15:34
Иностранца, разыскиваемого за доведение до самоубийства, задержали на Алтае 2
15:27
Счетная палата Барнаула вскрыла финансовые нарушения на 450 млн рублей 7
15:13
Очевидцы: квартира сгорела в барнаульской пятиэтажке 0
15:02
СК: кемеровский торговый центр "Зимняя вишня" был построен самовольно 26
14:51
Алтайские власти спрогнозировали завершение волны паводка к середине мая 0

© ИА «Амител», 1999 — 2018
Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ "Интернет-Сайт АМИЦ.РУ" Эл № 77-4905 от 30.10.01 Министерство РФ по делам печати, телерадиовещания и средств массовых коммуникаций, АМИТЕЛ ИА № ТУ 22 — 00695 от 14.08.2017 Управление Роскомнадзора по Алтайскому краю и Республике Алтай
Учредитель: ООО "Амител", Главный редактор: Оксана Бассауэр. Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+.

Россия, Алтайский край, 656049 г. Барнаул, пр. Социалистический, 109
тел.: (7-385-2) 59-44-66, (7-385-2) 59-33-66, (7-385-2) 27-18-18
news@amic.ru

Провайдер — «Интелби»          Дизайн сайта — «Студия Владислава Тимофеева»

При полном или частичном использовании любой информации и фотоматериалов гиперссылка на сайт ИА «Амител» обязательна. Редакция может не разделять точку зрения авторов.

Ваше сообщение отправлено, спасибо за участие в проекте.