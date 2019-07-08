Фото: @chefbenchurchill
Сладкие десерты, которые готовит Бен Черчилль из Великобритании, совсем не похожи на те, к которым мы привыкли. Некоторые из них вам могут показаться даже отвратительными, но все они очень даже съедобны.
Сам Бен себя называет кулинарным иллюзионистом. Убедитесь в том сами в нашей фотоподборке.
Full video of the ashtray dessert...Vanilla Pannacotta, Smokey Lapsang Gel, Meringue Powder, Chocolate...
