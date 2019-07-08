Понедельник, 8 Июль, 07:53

Мобильная версия
Реклама на сайте
Предвыборные материалы Выборы 2019

Опросы

Спецпроекты

ЦБ РФ
$ 63,58
€ 71,66
Обь
309см +0

Прямой эфир

Слушать радиостанции Барнаула
Главное Опрессовка-2019День поля - 2019ЕГЭ-2019
Новости

Это не то, что вы подумали: десерты-обманки от британского шеф-повара

, ИА "Амител"
Бен Черчилль – настоящий кулинарный волшебник

Фото: @chefbenchurchill

Сладкие десерты, которые готовит Бен Черчилль из Великобритании, совсем не похожи на те, к которым мы привыкли. Некоторые из них вам могут показаться даже отвратительными, но все они очень даже съедобны.

Сам Бен себя называет кулинарным иллюзионистом. Убедитесь в том сами в нашей фотоподборке.

Материалы по теме

 

Автор:
Екатерина Смолихина Фотокорреспондент 89293224430

Комментарии

Загрузка...
Войти     Зарегистрироваться
Имя

Архив новостей
< июль 2019  
пн вт ср чт пт сб вс
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31            
07:47
С 9 июля в Барнауле начнутся массовые отключения горячей воды 0
07:32
G-Energy Drift соберет в Барнауле сильнейших спортсменов Сибири 0
07:18
Пенной вечеринкой отметили праздник Ивана Купалы в Барнауле 0
07:01
DNS празднует открытие гипермаркета и дарит подарки 0
06:43
День семьи, любви и верности: что это за праздник и как его отмечают 0
06:36
Это не то, что вы подумали: десерты-обманки от британского шеф-повара 0
06:01
Алтайским врачам снизят ипотеку и будут оплачивать аренду жилья 2
23:24
Составлен рейтинг популярных подержанных люксовых авто в России 0
22:50
Dot Incorp выпустила смарт-часы для слепых 0
21:48
Властям предложили снизить цены на бензин, распечатав Росрезерв 0
20:29
Мужчина и ребенок погибли в ДТП в Алтайском крае 0
19:36
Экологи нашли 151 млн гектаров под посадку леса в России 1
18:54
В Алтайском крае приближается сезон охоты на медведей 1
17:57
Как не сгореть на солнце и что делать, если ожог уже получен 1
17:28
Росстат указал, какие товары подорожали сильнее всего 3
16:57
Сибиряки выбрали логотип ФК "Новосибирск" 0
16:37
Врача алтайского военкомата оштрафовали за взятки 4
15:59
Соцсети: Подросток чудом остался жив, делая селфи в Новоалтайске 1
15:34
МЭР: россияне будут вдвое больше путешествовать к 2035 году 4
14:55
В Грузии опасаются введения торгового эмбарго Россией 1
14:24
Рыбаки достали из реки тело мужчины в Новосибирске 0
13:45
Фотограф ужаснулась поведением туристов на Каракольских озерах 6
13:08
Полицейский УАЗ перевернулся при ДТП в Бийске. Фото и видео 6
12:33
Иномарка протаранила электроопору в Горном Алтае 0
12:09
На берегу алтайского озера нашли четыре обезглавленных скелета 0
11:35
Вредную суточную дозу молочных продуктов назвали в Минздраве 2
11:12
Составлен рейтинг типичных летних жалоб автолюбителей 0
10:30
Фармкомпании выплатили российским врачам 3,3 млрд рублей 3
10:07
Житель Новосибирской области умер от клещевого энцефалита 0
09:33
Митя Фомин и Елена Летучая поделились фото и видео с Горного Алтая 0
09:02
Коня на скаку остановит: как российская спортсменка проложила путь на "Олимпию" 1
08:35
В Бийске иномарка перевернулась, протаранив железный забор 0
08:01
"Самые читающие звездочки": в Яровом хотят установить новый рекорд 0
07:23
Жара сохраняется: прогноз погоды на 7 июля 0
07:14
Тариф на свет: из чего складывается и почему в Барнауле дороже, чем в Иркутске 14
06:44
Коты, которые очень переживают за хозяев в ванне 0
06:24
Где цветет папоротник: обычаи, традиции и обряды праздника Ивана Купалы 9
06:01
На Алтае выросла заболеваемость женскими видами рака 1
23:50
Увеличить число бюджетных мест в вузах на 25% попросили министра образования 0
22:41
Пожилого мужчину ищут в Барнауле, вышедшего рано утром из кардиоцентра 2
21:56
Галкин объяснил, почему его появление на корпоративе стоит 3,5 млн рублей 2
20:26
Успеть до осенних дождей: глава Барнаула проверил ход строительства школы № 136 0
19:57
Американскую концепцию противодействия России назвали неадекватной 0
18:34
От +12 до +31: погода в Алтайском крае на 7 июля 0
18:22
Ликвидацию разрушений от паводка в Приангарье оценили в 31,2 млрд рублей 0
17:51
Барнаульцы оказались в западне на городском пляже из-за слишком тесной парковки 18
17:29
Разводы идут на север: составлен рейтинг регионов по числу распавшихся пар 0
16:58
Два перевернувшихся автомобиля без хозяев нашли под Бийском 2
16:39
Перевернувшийся в Черном море катер был перегружен людьми в пять раз 0
15:56
Каждая пятая пачка: объемы нелегальной табачной продукции растут на Алтае 2
15:31
Безногую россиянку осудили за убийство мужа, избивавшего ее и ребенка 1
14:56
Бегали и догоняли: врачи рубцовских больниц приняли участие в сдаче норм ГТО 0
14:31
Мутко назвал сумму для восстановления социальной инфраструктуры в Приангарье 0
13:19
Крупный пожар произошел в жару в малосемейном доме Барнаула 4
12:46
Российский космический телескоп "Спектр-М" подорожал до 20 млрд рублей 1
12:14
ТЦ "Норд-Вест" и "Пассаж" вновь продают в Барнауле, но на 100 млн дешевле 3
11:54
КВНщик Сангаджи Тарбаев станет главным кандидатом в сенаторы от Калмыкии 8
11:26
Бийчанина будут судить за "пьяное" смертельное ДТП по ужесточенному закону 1
10:41
ВЦИОМ заявил о незначительном падении рейтинга Путина 7
10:11
Барнаулец, желая устроиться на работу за границей, отдал мошеннику 40 тысяч руб. 0
09:43
Медведев распорядился провести всеобщую диспансеризацию россиян 7
09:27
Движение по Старому мосту в Барнауле ограничено с 5 июля из-за ремонта по ночам 0
08:56
Семь ванных комнат и бассейн: особняк за 370 млн рублей нашли у Маслякова 3
07:56
Куда идти купаться: цены и адреса открытых бассейнов Барнаула 0
07:43
Можно ли купаться в ночь на Ивана Купалу и зачем нужно прыгать через костер 1
07:28
Нежные и легкие: рулетики из цукини с курицей от Sofi 0
07:02
Как спастись от жары и почему она может быть опасна 0
06:44
Флешмоб с открытием бутылок захватил Интернет 0
06:30
Какие недочеты благоустройства общественных территорий нашли в Барнауле 0
06:13
Аномальная жара: прогноз погоды в Алтайском крае на 6 июля 1
06:02
Аналогов в России нет: уникальный реабилитационный центр открылся в Барнауле 2

© ИА «Амител», 1999 — 2019
Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ "Интернет-Сайт АМИЦ.РУ" Эл № 77-4905 от 30.10.01 Министерство РФ по делам печати, телерадиовещания и средств массовых коммуникаций, АМИТЕЛ ИА № ТУ 22 — 00695 от 14.08.2017 Управление Роскомнадзора по Алтайскому краю и Республике Алтай
Учредитель: ООО "Амител", Главный редактор: Елена Пацар.

Россия, Алтайский край, 656049 г. Барнаул, пр. Социалистический, 109
тел.: (7-385-2) 59-44-66, (7-385-2) 59-33-66, (7-385-2) 27-18-18
news@amic.ru

Провайдер — «TTK»          Дизайн сайта — «Студия Владислава Тимофеева»

Настоящий ресурс может содержать материалы 18+.

При полном или частичном использовании любой информации и фотоматериалов гиперссылка на сайт ИА «Амител» обязательна. Редакция может не разделять точку зрения авторов.