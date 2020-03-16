Фото: соцсети

Как растет число зараженных коронавирусом Covid-19 по всему миру, так плодятся и мемы во всемирной паутине. На волне паники люди скупают продукты в магазинах, а в целях безопасности компании начали переводить сотрудников на удаленную работу. Кроме этого, люди отказываются от традиционных рукопожатий, чтобы снизить риск заражения, что породило множество альтернативных способов поздороваться с человеком.

По последним данным, за сутки в мире выявили 10 982 новых случая заражения, скончались 343 человека, сообщила ВОЗ. Общее число инфицированных достигло 153 517, летальных исходов – 5375.

No more #handshakes?



Angela Merkel was refused a #handshake by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Monday, as German officials struggle with a rapidly growing outbreak of #coronavirus in the country.



"That was the right thing to do," said Merkel afterwards. pic.twitter.com/oYySpPU6GS — DW Politics (@dw_politics) March 2, 2020

No handshakes, no problem.



In order to help stop the spread of coronavirus otherwise known as #COVID19, I'll be following a 'no handshake' policy. pic.twitter.com/8L6nqzQwnq — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 11, 2020

People in China found another way to greet since they can't shake hands.



The Wuhan Shake.



I love how people can adapt and keep a sense of humor about stressful situations. pic.twitter.com/P8MSfOdJ2H — •*¨*•.¸¸✯*･🍃Ꮙ🍃•*¨*•.¸¸✯*¨ (@V_actually) February 29, 2020

Mourinho and Nagelsmann ditched the handshakes pic.twitter.com/XjqdgJei5g — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 10, 2020

Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince's Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern. https://t.co/KLTcEvCmd7 pic.twitter.com/kefrJPx2sn — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2020

No more handshakes due to #Covid_19



From tomorrow, Wakanda salutes ONLY pic.twitter.com/yo8Qp913ns — Dr Philip *👏WASH🧼YOUR🧴HANDS👏* Lee (@drphiliplee1) March 3, 2020