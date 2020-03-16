Понедельник, 16 Март, 14:30

Нет рукопожатий – нет проблем. В Сети продолжают шутить на фоне пандемии коронавируса

, ИА "Амител"
Экстренные запасы, работа на дому, странные приветствия – поводов для мемов достаточно

Фото: соцсети

Как растет число зараженных коронавирусом Covid-19 по всему миру, так плодятся и мемы во всемирной паутине. На волне паники люди скупают продукты в магазинах, а в целях безопасности компании начали переводить сотрудников на удаленную работу. Кроме этого, люди отказываются от традиционных рукопожатий, чтобы снизить риск заражения, что породило множество альтернативных способов поздороваться с человеком.

По последним данным, за сутки в мире выявили 10 982 новых случая заражения, скончались 343 человека, сообщила ВОЗ. Общее число инфицированных достигло 153 517, летальных исходов – 5375.

 

Автор:
Екатерина Смолихина Фотокорреспондент 89293224430

14:20
Алтайские спасатели призывают жителей частных домов готовиться к паводку 0
14:03
Нет рукопожатий – нет проблем. В Сети продолжают шутить на фоне пандемии коронавируса 0
13:47
Стало известно, когда вероятность внезапно умереть выше, чем обычно 0
13:43
Алтайские вузы могут на месяц закрыть из-за коронавируса 14
13:33
Молодежный парламент Барнаула вступился за Валентину Терешкову 22
13:20
Рановато выпустили. Убийца ударил полицейских в Бийске 1
13:06
Если завтра коронавирус. Что ожидает Алтайский край в условиях эпидемии? 22
12:50
"АлтайБаскет" выиграл в Черкесске 0
12:40
"Яндекс" запустил карту распространения коронавируса в России и мире 3
12:28
15 тысяч алтайских семей получили выплату за третьего ребенка 0
12:11
Сотрудник алтайского УФСИН по дороге в спортзал задержал грабителя 4
11:59
Военный вертолет случайно дал залп по жилому дому в Восточной Сибири 4
11:39
Неизвестные рассылают информацию о том, что коронавирус добрался до Алтайского края 43
11:32
В Барнауле трамвай сошел с рельсов 2
11:21
Более половины россиян готовы голосовать за Путина в 2024 году 66
11:09
У каждого "Своя компания": мягкий ресторан открылся в Барнауле 3
10:55
Не поиграла. Жительница Барнаула перевела 22 тысячи мошенникам 3
10:44
Эксперт рассказал, что нужно делать для защиты от коронавируса 26
10:30
С 2021 года всем россиянам будут назначать пенсии автоматически 7
10:18
У главы Барнаула появился новый зам 7
10:03
С ветерком и бесплатным багажом: автовокзал Барнаула запустил рейс до Шерегеша 2
09:53
Алтайские фермеры просят Томенко решить проблему с кадрами в отрасли 12
09:45
Жители Алтайского края стали дисциплинированнее платить по потребительским кредитам 0
09:23
"Девушка Бонда" заболела коронавирусом 5
08:48
Алтайский край занял 28 место по уровню безработицы 6
08:36
Барнаульский поэт и музыкант принял участие в шоу "Ну-ка, все вместе!" 6
08:20
"Звоните Путину!". Из частного сектора Рубцовска три недели не вывозили мусор 3
08:03
Алтайский фотограф запечатлела пробку из овец 0
07:46
С долгами завязали: оптимистичные истории неплательщиков за свет 4
07:39
Диетологи разрушили миф о главной пользе заменителей сахара 0
07:20
Отдых на Алтае стал популярнее из-за коронавируса 0
07:04
Александр Бастрыкин хочет завести уголовное дело на судью из Алтайского края 17
06:56
Временное, но безопасное. Как жильцы аварийных домов могут решить квартирный вопрос 1
06:45
Самые милые домашние коты-"охотники" 0
06:22
Ученые нашли антитело к коронавирусу 2
06:12
Ход конём: алтайский финансист рассказал, как вырастить из ребёнка гения 1
06:02
Можно надевать шорты. Но это не точно. До +15°С потеплеет в Алтайском крае 16 марта 0
23:28
Россияне требуют отправить на Евровидение алтайского танцора из клипа Little Big 22
22:49
Танки войдут в Барнаул 8 мая 6
21:36
В Госдуме призвали повышать рождаемость во время карантина 6
20:40
Алтайский предприниматель Валерий Покорняк рассказал, как выжил в 90-е 2
19:58
81 тонну сомнительных продуктов пытались ввезти в Алтайский край 0
19:33
Автомобилисты пожаловались на трамвайный переезд в Барнауле 7
18:58
Россияне сдали 105 тысяч тестов на коронавирус 8
18:26
Многодетная мать получила судимость за покупку фальшивого документа в Барнауле 4
17:49
Соцсети: дети расчищали дорогу для школьного автобуса в алтайском селе 14
17:23
Пропавшую жительницу Алтайского края нашли живой 1
16:55
Чрезвычайное положение ввели в Казахстане из-за пандемии коронавируса 10
16:26
Пострадавшие от паводка на Алтае в 2018 году так и не получили положенные компенсации 7
15:48
"АлтайБаскет" получил два очка, не выходя на площадку 0
15:19
Алтайский танцор из клипа Little Big стал героем иностранных СМИ 4
14:51
Илон Маск сравнил смертность от коронавируса и ДТП 9
14:20
В Барнауле автомобиль вылетел на трамвайные пути 2
13:47
Шеф-повар рассказал, как приготовить вкусный борщ 17
13:23
Российские банки поднимут ставки по ипотеке 3
12:44
Барнаульский рэпер, записавший дуэт с Джиганом, передал привет "Барнэо" 0
12:19
Главная феминистка России прокомментировала речь алтайской коммунистки 23
11:44
В Роспотребнадзоре рассказали об основных различиях коронавируса и гриппа 6
11:11
Алтайские полицейские проводят беседы с пожилыми людьми по профилактике мошенничества 3
10:43
Экономист предсказал дефолты в нескольких странах 5
10:10
Эксперт назвал опасные при коронавирусе лекарства 0
09:39
Водитель легковушки едва не наехал на пешехода и врезался в столб в Барнауле 68
09:05
Доктор Мясников назвал основные причины рака 0
08:35
Вы для кого детей рожали? Эмоциональный разговор, как защитить учителей от школьников 14
08:04
Какие страны закрыли границы из-за коронавируса COVID-19. Инфографика 7
07:32
Мужчины, которые устали ждать своих дам после шопинга 8
07:10
Барнаул вошел в список лучших городов по раздельному сбору мусора 12
06:33
Шукшинский кинофестиваль станет международным 3
06:03
Поплыли. 15 марта в Алтайском крае потеплеет до +12°C 0
23:43
Жителей Алтайского края предупреждают о неблагоприятной погоде 0
22:55
За сутки в России выявили еще 14 заражений коронавирусом 10
21:49
Полпред президента упрекнул Алтайский край за поиск легких путей 4
20:36
Главный синоптик Алтайского края предупредил о начале оттепели 0
20:04
Школам России советуют перейти на дистанционное обучение из-за коронавируса 7
19:16
Алтайский танцор из клипа Little Big рассказал, поедет ли он на Евровидение 4
18:44
Путин подписал закон о поправках к Конституции 10
18:17
Школьник заработал девять фунтов, продавая "средство от коронавируса" 0
17:43
Клип Little Big на песню для Евровидения посмотрели 11 млн человек 6
17:14
В Алтайском крае закрыли все ледовые переправы, кроме двух 1
16:55
Коронавирус выявили в соседнем с Алтайским краем регионе 18
16:29
"Купил за 100 рублей". Домушник отрицает кражу золота Бузовой 2
15:56
Житель Алтая избил труженицу тыла и забрал у нее последние деньги 1
15:29
После 24 заражений коронавирусом в Москве ввели свободное посещение школ 0
14:57
3,5 млн рублей выманили мошенники у жителей Алтая за два месяца 2
14:30
Депутат Госдумы предложил всей России равняться на Алтайский край 8
13:59
Билл Гейтс покинул совет директоров Microsoft 0
13:32
В Алтайском крае из-за коронавируса запретят массовые мероприятия 11
12:57
Ученые: смертельно опасная жара охватит страны, где живут 1,2 млрд человек 3
12:24
Известный немецкий инвестор зайдет в Алтайский край 8
11:42
Вода в реках Алтайского края может подняться на метр выше, чем обычно 5
11:04
Лыжный сезон закроют в Барнауле 50-километровым марафоном 1
10:39
Правительство Мишустина рассмотрит "план Томенко" 18
10:00
Хороший старт: молодые спортсмены Алтая привезли награды с первенства по биатлону 2
09:50
Поправки в Конституцию, за которые россияне будут голосовать 22 апреля. Инфографика 119
09:37
Пересаженные девушке мужские руки стали менее волосатыми 0
09:08
Новый Бонд, "Форсаж" и "Мулан". Какие фильмы не выйдут в прокат из-за коронавируса 0
08:45
За секунду до: фотографии, на которых вот-вот случится катастрофа 0
08:26
Алтайская епархия намерена восстановить собор в центре Барнаула на месте сквера 39
08:05
Сочетание двух продуктов может победить рак 0
07:37
Ледовый дворец, центр MMA и ФОК: какие спортивные объекты построят на Алтае 6
07:15
Начни с себя. В Барнауле пройдет благотворительный тренинг для женщин 2
07:02
Родительская суббота Великого поста: как помянуть близких и чего делать нельзя 0
06:40
Бои в клетке. В Барнауле впервые проходит чемпионат по MMA 0
06:06
До +11°С потеплеет в Алтайском крае 14 марта 0

