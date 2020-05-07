Розовая дымка под большой луной: фото последнего в этом году суперлуния

Последнее суперлуние 2020 года можно было наблюдать в ночь с 6 на 7 мая. Его еще называют цветочным, потому что именно в это время на планете распускаются весенние цветы и расцветают деревья.
Решил сегодня снять луну, еле успел, облака ползут, а завтра уже небо затянет и дождь. Луна проснулась. Город шумный Гремит вдали и льет огни, Здесь всё так тихо, там безумно, Там всё звенит,- а мы одни... #photography #photograper #travel #fujinon #fujifilm #fujifilmru #fujifilmxh1 #луна #moon #ночь🌃 #небо #приветлунатикам #холоднаялуна #суперлуние #суперлуние2020
Tonight’s *almost* supermoon over Livermore Wine Country 🤩🌙 This supermoon is meant to be the last one of 2020, so I wanted more practice before tomorrow evening (the official date). Plus, it was still warm — upper 70s 😍 — while I waited patiently by the white gate on Tesla Road. My last name (Szollos) means “owner of the vineyard” in Hungarian — extra incentive to capture the photo in this region 😃🍷 . . . . . #hellofrom #livermorewinecountry #beautifuldestinations #trivalley #supermoon2020 #wanderlusting #travelstories #neverstopexploring #viewsfordays #optoutside #wanderfolk #visitcalifornia #californiaholics #adventure #itsbetteroutside #california4fun #myview #walkingadventures #artofvisuals #discoverearth #stayandwander #welivetoexplore #hikingadventures #natureshots #in2nature #californiadreaming
Комментарии