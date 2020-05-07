Четверг, 7 Май, 12:45

Новости

Розовая дымка под большой луной: фото последнего в этом году суперлуния

ИА "Амител"
В ночь на 7 мая жители Земли могли наблюдать майское или "цветочное" суперлуние
Последнее суперлуние 2020 года можно было наблюдать в ночь с 6 на 7 мая. Его еще называют цветочным, потому что именно в это время на планете распускаются весенние цветы и расцветают деревья.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Просто небо и просто луна.

Материалы по теме

 

Автор:
Автор:
Екатерина Смолихина Фотокорреспондент

12:38
Алтайские прокуроры существенно нарастили свои доходы по итогам 2019 года 1
12:29
12:17
"Дела семейные". Сын Дмитрия Босова прокомментировал смерть отца 0
12:05
Сирены гражданской обороны оповестят барнаульцев о начале "Минуты молчания" 1
11:53
Бригада Первого канала лишилась аккредитации за сюжет о коронавирусе в Белоруссии 10
11:41
Полиция проводит проверку по факту давки в ТЦ на Алтае 4
11:32
"Бессмертный полк – онлайн": что это за акция и как поучаствовать в шествии 9
11:21
Искусство на рельсах. Как барнаульские художники украшают трамваи ко Дню Победы 2
11:08
Виктор Томенко занял 64 место в рейтинге влиятельности российских губернаторов 10
10:57
Следствие: найденный в багажнике алтайский таксист покончил с собой 24
10:45
Стоимость аренды жилья в Барнауле снизилась на фоне пандемии COVID-19 7
10:30
Алтайский край попал в список регионов с "высоким вирусным суверенитетом" 5
10:18
Ученого, который был на пороге "важного открытия" о COVID-19, убили в США 17
10:06
Почтальонам Алтайского края повышают зарплату 2
09:52
Барнаулец убил сожительницу и попытался зарезать таксиста 5
09:34
"Сколько будет духовных потерь". Священник о том, как Церковь переживает коронавирус 34
09:19
Онищенко заявил, что коронавирус уже "выдыхается" 25
09:04
Вирусолог рассказал, как можно заразиться коронавирусом дома 3
08:49
Перед смертью Босов увольнял сотрудников и переводил активы на себя 25
08:32
Россияне рассказали, что отвлекает их от удаленной работы 0
08:17
Мать и дочь отбились от грабителей из Алтайского края 11
08:03
Барнаул попал в число лидеров по оформлению "президентской" ипотеки 0
07:53
"Песок сыплется". Емельяненко раскритиковал Соловьева за занятия боксом 10
07:37
В России разработали тест для диагностики рака по выдыхаемому воздуху 5
07:21
"Меня спасла внучка". История женщины с COVID, которая провела 10 суток в реанимации 27
07:05
В Барнауле сотрудница налоговой заразилась коронавирусом 16
06:49
Названы любимые военные фильмы россиян 4
06:33
Врачи рассказали о симптомах рака легких, которые проявляются на лице 0
06:16
В Рубцовске наказали магазин, который устроил ажиотажные скидки во время пандемии 16
06:01
Теплая погода возвращается в Алтайский край 0
23:20
Новый случай заболевания COVID-19 выявили в Республике Алтай 0
23:16
Сбербанк понизил минимальные ставки по ипотеке 0
22:40
Миллиардер, родившийся в Барнауле, покончил с собой в Подмосковье 21
22:16
Десятилетний сибиряк угнал машину отца и устроил гонки по городу 1
21:45
Призер Паралимпиады из Барнаула получила новый "умный" протез 1
21:16
Число безработных в России увеличилось до 1,2 миллиона человек 1
20:42
Роспотребнадзор анонсировал план снятия ограничений по коронавирусу в стране 6
20:08
Лукашенко посоветовал российским Telegram-каналам критиковать Китай и США 0
19:35
Хроника коронавируса в Алтайском крае. День 38 0
19:06
Глава Минкульта Ольга Любимова заразилась коронавирусом 2
18:44
Заразившаяся коронавирусом медработница вылечилась в Республике Алтай 0
18:07
Более 100 протоколов о нарушении самоизоляции выписали на Алтае в майские праздники 5
17:57
Алтайский край остается на третьем месте в Сибири по числу зараженных коронавирусом 1
17:31
В барнаульском поселке неизвестные вырубили почти 100 молодых берез 15
17:15
Студентку из Новосибирска, которая пела песни про "воров и мусоров", отчислили 12
17:01
Россияне стали чаще допускать просрочки по кредитам из-за финансовых трудностей 0
16:43
Дорожные войны. Барнаульцы разломали дорогу, чтобы закрыть проезд грузовикам 13
16:30
Крайне агрессивно. Минздрав рассказал о трех смертях от коронавируса в Алтайском крае 3
16:19
Россиянки "атаковали" американский Tinder после фильма Дудя о Кремниевой долине 5
16:06
Только здоровых: Алтайский край примет вахтовиков из Якутии без диагноза COVID-19 3

