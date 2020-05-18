Художница Дейн Юн из Южной Кореи покорила интернет своим искусством боди-арта. Она использует собственное тело как полотно для создания оптических иллюзий. Некоторые ее работы настолько поразительны, что невольно подозреваешь художницу в использовании Photoshop. Но девушка, помимо снимков, выкладывает и видео своих работ, после которых перестаешь сомневаться в мастерстве кореянки.
The New York Times Magazine will publish on November 17th. I’m very honered to have been given the opportunity to work with the amazing artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari on this week’s issue!💛 #Repost @nytmag ・・・ We all know we’re disjointed schizoid selves deep inside, yet aren’t we supposed to leave these selves in the bathroom mirror? Not according to the teens who’ve grown up with the internet, for whom it is a playground of constant self-creation and reinvention. In the popularity of YouTubers like Antonio Garza, a makeup-tutorial maven, teenagers can see the rise of a new 21st-century way of being, where identity is a work in progress, as Elizabeth Weil reports for our special Tech & Design Issue. Photo illustration by @mauriziocattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari of @toiletpapermagazineofficial, makeup by @designdain
Комментарии
клево
Талантище !!!
Рисунки больного шизофренией
18.05.2020 08:12
- гость -
Рисунки больного шизофренией
+++++++++++++
Как определили - в вашей палате похожие висят ?