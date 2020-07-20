Понедельник, 20 Июль, 10:44

Мы все понимаем, но все равно спросим: вы попадаете под новый НДФЛ, который предложил Путин?

Кроссовки, банки и змея. Торты, в реальность которых трудно поверить

, ИА "Амител"
Все вокруг тоже торт?

20 июля отмечается Всемирный день торта, посвященный миру и дружбе между народами. Девиз этого сладкого праздника звучит так: "Я приду к тебе с тортом". А накануне этого дня в соцсетях прошли бурные обсуждения слишком реалистичных тортов. Началось все с поста издания Tasty. Они обратили внимание на кондитера из Турции Тубу Гечкиль, которая создает невероятные торты в виде обуви, фруктов и мяса. Видео, в которых она все это нарезает, слишком приятные и слишком тревожные. Вдруг вокруг нас все из торта?

Пользователи принялись шутить о нереалистичности мира и вспомнили другие работы кондитеров, от которых бегут мурашки. 

"Я приду к тебе с тортом, но ты не поймешь, что это торт".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tavuğunuzu nasıl alırsınız.. Çikolatalı ? 🤪 Not: Tabak ve strech film de yenilebilir 😊🍰❤️🎨 How do you get the chicken .. Chocolate? 🤪 Note: Plate and stretch roll are also edible 😊🍰❤️🎨 #cake #3dcake #everythingcake #allcake #chickencake #yummy 👉#tag your frends👈———————————————————————— ⭐️Sponsorlarımıza teşekkür ediyoruz👉 @altinmarka_official 👌 @dr_paste 👌 @dasuniformtr 👌 @straforcuyuzbiz👌 @yenilebilirkagit👌 #education #cakeartist #isomalte #tubageckilegitim #tubageckil #redrosecake #caketopper #handpaintingcake #butikpasta #fondantfigures #yenilebilirsanat #cakedesign #edibleart #theartofpainting #cakeartistry #cakedecorating #tubageckilegitim #cakeartist #sugarartist

Публикация от RED ROSE CAKE & TUBA GEÇKİL (@redrosecake_tubageckil)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Modeling chocolate covered pickle cake! Join me today at 3pm/2c for a live demo and Q&A where I’ll chat about using modeling chocolate to cover your cakes, rather than fondant! To join the demo subscribe to my channel at youtube.com/SideserfCakeStudio and click the notification bell to be notified when I go live 💚💚 . . . . . #livedemo #youtube #lovechocopan #modelingchocolate #howto #tutorial #caketutorial #cakedecorating #cakeclass #cakesofinstagram #foodnetwork #buddyvsduff #cakedesign #cakes #cakestagram #cakepops #howtosculpt #edibleart #cakeart #cakeartist #creativefood #creativedesserts #sculptureart #sculpting #sideserfcakes #sideserfcakestudio #sideserf #caketutorial #cakeclass #pastry #pastrychef #pastrylove

Публикация от Sideserf Cake Studio (@sideserfcakes)

Автор:
Екатерина Смолихина

Комментарии

20.07.2020 06:58
- гость -

От куриных ноже прям затошнило(

20.07.2020 07:26
- гость -

каким же извращенцем надо быть, чтоб такое сделать??

20.07.2020 08:38
- гость -

Как необычность - да, как торт - нет. Торт должен быть вкусным.

20.07.2020 10:20
- гость -

Змеи, туалетная бумага и калоши ????
Это антиисскуство, гадость.

