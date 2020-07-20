Кроссовки, банки и змея. Торты, в реальность которых трудно поверить

20 июля отмечается Всемирный день торта, посвященный миру и дружбе между народами. Девиз этого сладкого праздника звучит так: "Я приду к тебе с тортом". А накануне этого дня в соцсетях прошли бурные обсуждения слишком реалистичных тортов. Началось все с поста издания Tasty. Они обратили внимание на кондитера из Турции Тубу Гечкиль, которая создает невероятные торты в виде обуви, фруктов и мяса. Видео, в которых она все это нарезает, слишком приятные и слишком тревожные. Вдруг вокруг нас все из торта?

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid