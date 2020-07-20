Кроссовки, банки и змея. Торты, в реальность которых трудно поверить

20 июля отмечается Всемирный день торта, посвященный миру и дружбе между народами. Девиз этого сладкого праздника звучит так: "Я приду к тебе с тортом". А накануне этого дня в соцсетях прошли бурные обсуждения слишком реалистичных тортов. Началось все с поста издания Tasty. Они обратили внимание на кондитера из Турции Тубу Гечкиль, которая создает невероятные торты в виде обуви, фруктов и мяса. Видео, в которых она все это нарезает, слишком приятные и слишком тревожные. Вдруг вокруг нас все из торта?
These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid— Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020
Пользователи принялись шутить о нереалистичности мира и вспомнили другие работы кондитеров, от которых бегут мурашки.
"Я приду к тебе с тортом, но ты не поймешь, что это торт".
Tavuğunuzu nasıl alırsınız.. Çikolatalı ? 🤪 Not: Tabak ve strech film de yenilebilir 😊🍰❤️🎨 How do you get the chicken .. Chocolate? 🤪 Note: Plate and stretch roll are also edible 😊🍰❤️🎨 #cake #3dcake #everythingcake #allcake #chickencake #yummy 👉#tag your frends👈———————————————————————— ⭐️Sponsorlarımıza teşekkür ediyoruz👉 @altinmarka_official 👌 @dr_paste 👌 @dasuniformtr 👌 @straforcuyuzbiz👌 @yenilebilirkagit👌 #education #cakeartist #isomalte #tubageckilegitim #tubageckil #redrosecake #caketopper #handpaintingcake #butikpasta #fondantfigures #yenilebilirsanat #cakedesign #edibleart #theartofpainting #cakeartistry #cakedecorating #tubageckilegitim #cakeartist #sugarartist
More #toiletpapercakes now with edible disposable mask and #handsanitizer. The bottle tooks me three tries but I finally got a ( semi) successful one. Still easier than finding it in stores, though 😂#sculptedcake#cake#customcake#quarantinecake#eastbay#bayarea#isitcake
🍰Matcha soda cake🍰 This matcha filled soda brings a smile to my face everytime I look at it. 🍵🍵Matcha is one of my favourites since the age of 10. High in antioxidants, it has an earthy tone to it. If you love matcha you will know what I mean. A slice of Matcha cake for me please... in this case half of the bottle right? 🙃🙃😁😁
Modeling chocolate covered pickle cake! Join me today at 3pm/2c for a live demo and Q&A where I’ll chat about using modeling chocolate to cover your cakes, rather than fondant! To join the demo subscribe to my channel at youtube.com/SideserfCakeStudio and click the notification bell to be notified when I go live 💚💚 . . . . . #livedemo #youtube #lovechocopan #modelingchocolate #howto #tutorial #caketutorial #cakedecorating #cakeclass #cakesofinstagram #foodnetwork #buddyvsduff #cakedesign #cakes #cakestagram #cakepops #howtosculpt #edibleart #cakeart #cakeartist #creativefood #creativedesserts #sculptureart #sculpting #sideserfcakes #sideserfcakestudio #sideserf #caketutorial #cakeclass #pastry #pastrychef #pastrylove
It's seems working pic.twitter.com/7SuPmh2En3— ///Someone/// (@om_speaks) July 11, 2020
Pls advise, it’s not working for me. pic.twitter.com/wd61wCeUGT— Mike Kelton (@mikekelton) July 9, 2020
Комментарии
От куриных ноже прям затошнило(
каким же извращенцем надо быть, чтоб такое сделать??
Как необычность - да, как торт - нет. Торт должен быть вкусным.
Змеи, туалетная бумага и калоши ????
Это антиисскуство, гадость.