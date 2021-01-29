Пятница, 29 Январь, 07:06

Котоотец года. Британец нашел дома чужую кошку с котятами и c тех пор они неразлучны

ИА "Амител"
У кошачьего семейства уже целая армия поклонников в соцсетях
Фото: @ParisZarcilla

Фото: @ParisZarcilla

Пэрис Зарцилла – режиссер, сценарист, писатель из Лондона, который, помимо всего прочего, еще и хозяин пяти кошек. Отцом пушистого семейства Пэрис стал совсем неожиданно. В 2018 году, вернувшись домой, мужчина, у которого не было домашних животных, обнаружил под кроватью кошку с новорожденными котятами. Режиссер был шокирован, но отдавать малышей никуда не стал. Спустя два с половиной года семейство стало настоящими звездами в соцсетях, а Пэрис не устает рассказывать, как наслаждается статусом котоотца. 

 

Материалы по теме

 

Автор:
Екатерина Смолихина

07:01
Нельзя, но можно. Как будет работать закон о запрете мата в соцсетях и зачем он нужен 0
06:48
"Даже империи рушились". Почему "Барнаулкапстрой" преследуют проблемы и что ждет компанию 0
06:33
Котоотец года. Британец нашел дома чужую кошку с котятами и c тех пор они неразлучны 0
06:17
Врачи назвали напиток, который помогает продлить жизнь 1
06:02
Сильный ветер и выше нуля. Прогноз погоды в Алтайском крае на 29 января 0
04:20
Скончался народный артист СССР Василий Лановой 4
23:57
Такой день. Ответ Шубенкова на слухи о допинге и крепкий алтайский бизнес 0
23:36
Михаил Ефремов устроился на "божественную" работу в колонии 2
23:18
Автобус сбил пенсионерку напротив рынка в Барнауле 1
22:55
ВФЛА отреагировала на сообщения о допинге у Шубенкова 0
22:38
Суд рассмотрел апелляцию на арест Алексея Навального 0
22:21
Пропавшего в Республике Алтай мужчину не могут найти уже полгода 0
21:58
В Минздраве назвали случаи, когда женщине нужно рожать в маске 0
21:39
Водителя из Алтайского края осудят за гибель девушки в пьяном ДТП 0
21:18
Ми-8 лопастями повредил три здания и другой вертолет в Красноярске 0
20:54
Минтруд сообщил о сокращении числа безработных в России 2
20:38
Алтайского педофила осудили за растление детей в возрасте от пяти лет 0
20:15
Путин заявил, что пандемия постепенно отступает 1
19:55
На Алтайский край надвигается снежная буря 2
19:31
Почти 8,5 млн рублей потратят на ремонт школы в Алтайском крае 0
19:19
Барнаульский зоопарк примет посетителей бесплатно 1
18:51
Мужчину вытащили из-под снежных завалов в алтайском селе 0
18:33
Жительницу Алтайского края осудят за торговлю мощным анальгетиком 0
18:11
162 единицы снегоуборочной техники будут чистить дороги Барнаула в ночь на 29 января 1
17:54
ХК "Динамо-Алтай" начал с победы серию в Кургане 0
17:42
Алтайский край вошел в топ-10 регионов с устойчивым бизнесом 3
17:30
Дмитрий Песков прокомментировал задержания после незаконных акций в России 6
17:17
Алтайская прокуратура добилась "ковидных" выплат водителям скорых 0
17:04
Единороссы сделают безопасными участки дорог в новых кварталах спального района Барнаула 11
16:56
Василия Ланового подключили к аппарату ИВЛ 2
16:43
Ученые назвали заболевание, которое повышает риск смерти от COVID-19 почти в три раза 2
16:32
Алтайский комик поборется за 5 млн рублей 1
16:20
Виктор Томенко призвал алтайских депутатов быть корректными перед выборами 13
16:06
Барнаульская пенсионерка лишилась 1,2 млн рублей после звонков мошенников 8
15:55
"Проснулся знаменитым": Сергей Шубенков заявил, что не употреблял никакого допинга 9
15:41
Более 19 тысяч случаев коронавируса выявили в России за прошедшие сутки 0
15:27
"Провокацию не исключаю": глава Минспорта Алтая уверен в невиновности Шубенкова 8
15:13
Шамана Габышева вновь положили в психиатрическую больницу 22
15:01
Ярмарки выходного дня возобновляют свою работу в Барнауле 3
14:52
Новую больницу скорой помощи в Барнауле возглавит Сергей Воронкин 3
14:44
Доплата за магистра и билеты в театр. Какие бонусы могут получить алтайские учителя 0
14:39
Правила продажи табака ужесточили в России 0
14:26
Экс-губернатора Алтайского края наградили за добросовестный труд 21
14:14
Кондуктор пинками выгнала из автобуса пожилую сибирячку, у которой не было защитной маски 35
14:02
Мать Шубенкова рассказала о шоковом состоянии спортсмена из-за ситуации с допингом 14
13:53
Четырехлетняя девочка на санках попала под колеса автомобиля в Барнауле 30
13:40
Закон о запрете кашля. Алтайские депутаты смягчили правила для митингующих 23
13:28
"Постоянное развитие": руководитель центра "Мой бизнес" подвел итоги 2020 года 2
13:15
Необходимая самооборона. Адвокаты высказались по делу о смертельной драке на Старом базаре 19
13:03
67 случаев COVID-19 выявили в Республике Алтай за сутки 0

