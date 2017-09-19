Перемешанная реальность: сюрреалистичные работы португальской студентки
Лошадь Ван Гога, черепаха с миром на панцире и цветочный еж: подборка фантастических фотоиллюзий Луизы Азеведо
Похоже, это тот случай, когда реальность не устраивает, и ты создаешь свою. 18-летняя португальская студентка Луиза Азеведо создает работы, в которых необычно совмещает предметы, животных, которые в реальности существуют отдельно друг от друга.
Таким образом рождается новый мир, где медведь хранит в себе северное сияние, автомобиль едет по волнам, из грифа гитары прорастает крона дерева, а космонавты летают на бумажных самолетах.
Так реальность перемешивается с фантазией, и получаются вот такие фото.
We are living on this planet as if we had another one to go 🌍🌲 . Inspired by my insta-friend @ditpict amazing work 🙏
Last night I dreamed I was the mother of a pink Dragon 🐉🤔 Any Game of Thrones fan over here? 🙋🏻
Slowly Growing ❣️ "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace"
Only Memories Remain ✨ Inspired by Wieslaw Smetek's artwork
New expedition: orbit a rose 🌹
When words fail... 🎶 What's your favorite song?
The Bucket List Project – (4/6) Going on a surf trip 🏄 . And the bucket list project goes on. Check my 3 previous posts. I’m now presenting you the fourth of a series of 6, from my bucket list top items. . I only go to the beach for 2 reasons: 1) to take photos and 2) to go surfing. I could never just lie on the beach all day soaking sun, that would be torture and really boring! I love the ocean and surfing is one of the best things I’ve ever done. When I catch a wave it’s like the hole world stops. Unfortunately I don’t go surfing as much as I would like (but I’m working on it). I started surfing 6 years ago. I met amazing surfers and made a lot of friends, and one in special, my dear friend Marta. She’s my surf buddy, my personal teacher and the most pacient person in the world. I’ve never surfed one single day without her and we always have a good time. Every summer, Marta and I daydream about traveling and surf. Now we just need to get our driver’s license and a cool van. @marta_pereira_vasconcelos ❣️ . During this entire week I will be posting the complete series. I hope you enjoy it ❤️
The Bucket List Project – (2/6) See the Northern Lights ✨ . A few days ago a friend asked me about my bucket list, the things I really wanted to do before I die. To be honest I didn’t know what to answer, I never thought seriously about it. Then I couldn’t get it out of my mind and I finally decided to do it. My first draft had more than 17 bucket list ideas. . So, I decided to create images of some of them. I’m now presenting you the second of a series of 6, from my bucket list top items. . I’ve always wanted to see the Northern Lights. They are one of the most amazing natural spectacles in the world. My fingers are crossed that I’ll get to experience them in their full glory before I die. The solitude and the beauty of the Northern Lights are wonderful and I know I will remember it forever. . During this entire week I will be posting the complete series. I hope you enjoy it ❤
My favorite kind of spaceship 🚀
