Кто ты, "Мисс Вселенная – 2017": фото победительницы из ЮАР
Всего в конкурсе участвовали 92 женщины – больше, чем когда-либо
Представительница Южно-Африканской Республики Деми-Ли Нель-Питерс победила в международном конкурсе красоты "Мисс Вселенная – 2017".
Нель-Питерс 22 года и она работает тренером по самообороне. Недавно окончила университет по направлению "менеджмент".
В тройку победительниц конкурса, который прошел в Лас-Вегасе, также вошли участница из Ямайки Давина Беннет и представительница Колумбии Лаура Гонсалес.
