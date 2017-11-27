Кто ты, "Мисс Вселенная – 2017": фото победительницы из ЮАР

Всего в конкурсе участвовали 92 женщины – больше, чем когда-либо

27 ноября 2017, 16:50, Екатерина Смолихина

Представительница Южно-Африканской Республики Деми-Ли Нель-Питерс победила в международном конкурсе красоты "Мисс Вселенная – 2017".

Нель-Питерс 22 года и она работает тренером по самообороне. Недавно окончила университет по направлению "менеджмент".

В тройку победительниц конкурса, который прошел в Лас-Вегасе, также вошли участница из Ямайки Давина Беннет и представительница Колумбии Лаура Гонсалес.

 

Представительница ЮАР стала "Мисс Вселенной – 2017"

